Krystal Nielson Shared the Terrifying Details Behind Her Son's Birth The young Rowan is now healthy and at home, with his entire family. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 5 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET

The birth of a child is supposed to be a cause for celebration for any family. Unfortunately for Krystal Nielson, the experience turned out to be painful and dangerous for both her and her son. If it hadn't been for the medical attention the celebrity received, the reality television star might have been in a lot of trouble.

What happened to Krystal during the birth of her second son? Here's what we know about the complicated situation the Bachelor star had to push through in order to held her son in her arms.

Krystal Nielson experienced a very difficult delivery for her second baby.

Through a moving Instagram post, Krysten shared the journey of what happened when it was time for her second baby to be born. There were complications from her first day in the hospital. According to the Bachelor star, the young Rowan was stuck low under her pelvic bone. A complication of this magnitude makes traditional baby delivery methods impossible to perform. Something had to be done to save the baby's life before it was too late.

Medical professionals often come up with the most intelligent solutions. Krysten had an emergency C-section, with doctors trying to deliver the baby safely. It took a lot of effort, but the baby was extracted with everyone's condition marked as stable over time. The story remains concerning, even after the birth of the baby. Rowan had swallowed some blood during the process, meaning that doctors had to check to see if the child was born with brain damage.

This wasn't the case. Rowan needed medical attention, but he was still declared a healthy baby. The entire family was able to go home after a couple of days, allowing Krysten and Miles Bowles to enjoy their first nights with their second baby.

Krysten Nielson was advised to stop having babies.

Rowan is safe. Unfortunately, that doesn't mean that his complicated birth didn't bring unfortunate side effects for the family. Due to the damage suffered directly to her uterus, Krysten was advised by doctors to stop having children to prevent additional damage. The future looks different for Krysten and Miles. The couple were expecting to have a third baby at some point, but that doesn't look likely in the aftermath of Rowan's birth.

The next steps for the family involve healing from what happened. Rowan needs to be taken care of, and Krysten needs to recover form the medical procedures she lived through. The couple's oldest daughter, Andara, will also get the chance to share her first memories with her younger brother. Krysten's family is moving forward with their heads held high. The final slides from the celebrity's Instagram post are dedicated to feeling grateful about her son's arrival.