Kat Graham Married Her Longtime Best Friend and Business Partner in a Hushed 2023 Ceremony "We're having a baby!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 3 2025, 4:17 p.m. ET

If you're a fan of The Vampire Diaries and have been keeping tabs on some of the show's stars, then you probably know Kat Graham got married back in 2023 to Bryant Wood. On Dec. 2, 2025, the actor, singer, and dancer shared several photos of her baby bump alongside her husband. This not only prompted a wave of congratulatory messages from her fans and followers online, but also interest from folks who wanted to know more about who her husband is, as he's been featured in several of the black and white photos she published on Instagram.

Who is Kat Graham's husband?

According to Bryant's IMDb page, he has acted in a few projects himself. He had a role in the 2021 horror film She Screams, and was also featured in the 2021 mockumentary-style flick Senior Entourage, which was released in the same year.

He also played a part in the 2018 sports-centric love story Brampton's Own that followed the tale of a "struggling minor league baseball player" who retires from the game and goes back to his hometown. A year prior, Bryant acted in three episodes of The Bay, a crime-themed drama set in Los Angeles, and was in eight episodes of the high school-focused show This Just In between 2016-2017.

Bryant's start in the entertainment industry began when he was 22 years old, after he attended Grand Canyon University on a full-ride scholarship he earned for wrestling. While he was initially pursuing a degree in business, he shifted his focus to the arts and began modeling.

From there, he started acting in various projects and then took an interest in yoga. Bryant went on to become a certified NLP practitioner and has led workshops all over the world as an inspirational speaker. Furthermore, he specializes in breathwork practice and launched a wellness business, Modern Nirvana, alongside Kat Graham and Frank Elaridi.

In 2023, People reported that Kat and Bryant were friends for five years prior to getting hitched, and that their relationship developed as they worked on their company. Bryant Wood discussed Modern Nirvana's release of its Oracle Deck on Oct. 18, 2022, where he showed the product off on Instagram.

In the clip, he urged folks to have "as much fun as [they] possibly can" with the cards. Amazon's product description writes about the work Kat Graham, journalist Frank Elaridi, and Bryant Wood's breathwork expertise went into crafting the deck.

"Let this powerful oracle deck help you to tap into the wisdom and insight that lies within. Use it as a gateway away from suffering and illusion, and a connection to nirvana in the here and now," a portion of the deck's information blurb reads.

People went on to state that Bryant and Kat have largely kept their relationship private, and that their secret wedding ceremony was officiated by close friends. In this Instagram post uploaded to Kat's account, she showed off a rodeo-themed wedding where she, Bryant, and other close loved ones are all seen wearing white. The Knot covered the follow-up, less secretive ceremony, which the outlet and Kat shared on Instagram as well.