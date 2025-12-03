Tamar Braxton’s Former Friend Accuses Her of Sneaking Around With a ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star The reality stars faced dating rumors after he appeared on a video for her EP, 'Heartbreak Retrograde.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 3 2025, 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After a tumultuous year that included a divorce, family drama, and a severe accident, Tamar Braxton likely wanted to end 2025 with more restoration than rage. However, in December 2025, that was far from the case. In December, Tamar's former friend, influencer and host Funky Dineva fanned the flames regarding the rumors that the reality star was seeing a Love & Hip-Hop star's husband.

Funky spilled some strong tea about the "Love & War" songstress and Mendeecees Harris, whose claim to fame is being the husband of Love & Hip-Hop staple Yandy Smith. So, are the reality stars actually together? Here's the scoop?

Are Tamar Braxton and Mendeecees Harris together?

Tamar and Mendeecees' relationship status varies, depending on who you ask. The two caught the world's attention after he appeared as The Braxtons star's love interest in her video, “Heartbreak Renegade." And while two celebrities playing lovers in a music video has been done multiple times, according to Funky, Tamar and Mendeecees kissed during a private gathering. The YouTuber claimed the kiss occurred the same night of Tamar's horrific sleepwalking incident that cost her several teeth.

"I'm gonna be honest with y’all, it made me uncomfortable," the influencer said of Tamar and Mendeecees's alleged canoodling. "Like, really uncomfortable. Because it was happening right in front of my face. They had been sneaking and doing whatever they was doing for a while, but I literally saw them making out in the Uber. She was sitting on his lap, kissing all over him, tongue and everything.”

Funky also shared in the 15-minute video that he saw them go "upstairs together" and claimed a friend of Mendeecees' eventually joined them. The media personality, who has been at odds with Tamar since fans assumed he was responsible for her August 2025 injuries, something he vehemently denies, also insinuated that Mendeecees might have more details about what happened to her that night.

"If anyody know who happened and what happened to your d--n teeth, it’s Mendeecees and his best friend because they’re the ones who went upstairs with ya,” Funky claimed.

Tamar Braxton denies ever dating Mendeecees Harris.

Despite Funky's receipts of Tamar and Mendeecees' alleged not-so-professional relationship, Tamar is taking the "deny, deny, deny" route. Following the YouTuber's video, the "All The Way Home" crooner released a statement via Instagram Stories where she claimed that none of the accusations regarding her and her music video co-star were true.

"This summer I poured my heart into Heartbreak Renegade, a project that includes a six-song EP and a short film,” she wrote. “Seeing it reach #1 on the iTunes R&B charts and Top 20 overall has meant the world to me and my team. Your support has been incredible!"

"That’s why it’s especially painful to watch a hurtful and completely untrue rumor spread online this week — accusing me of having an inappropriate relationship with my male costar," Tamar continued. "Let me be clear: this is a lie. It’s sad that the moment you achieve something meaningful, some people choose to respond with gossip and sensationalism.”

Mendeecees, for his part, has seemingly chosen to stay out of the chatter, though he has his and Tamar's music video pinned to his Instagram profile. However, in October 2025, two months before Funky's accusations, the MTV star confirmed he and Yandy, who married in 2015, were working on their relationship and were focused on raising their kids together. The couple share children Omere, Skylar, and Infinity (adopted), plus two of Mendeecees's older sons from previous relationships, Lil Mendeecees and Aasim.