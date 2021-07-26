'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Fans Are Divided About Yandy Smith and Infinity's Feud

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Fans Are Divided About Yandy Smith and Infinity's FeudBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 26 2021, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
As Jay-Z says, “Nobody wins when the family feuds.”
Yandy Smith's decision to become Infinity Gilyard’s foster mother was met with a lot of opinions via social media. Some fans believed that this decision was made to help better Infinity’s life, while others were convinced that the reality star simply needed a storyline. No matter what the consensus was on social media, Yandy pushed through to make Infinity a part of her family.
However, things have taken a turn. Fans have noticed that Infinity has not been on Love & Hip Hop: New York or the Atlanta franchise for some time. And although Infinity is enrolled in school, viewers believed that there was trouble behind the scenes. And the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta confirmed fans' suspicions.
So, why are Yandy and Infinity feuding? Read on to get the 4-1-1.
‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s’ Yandy and Infinity are feuding because Infinity was sent back to live with her grandmother.
As a parent, there are some decisions you have to make that are tough to stand by. But for Yandy, the decision of sending Infinity back to her grandmother was crystal clear.
On Season 10 Episode 3, Yandy explained to Infinity that the reason why she was sent back to her grandmother was because she defied Yandy’s rules about dating an older man. The older man allegedly threatened to get Yandy’s children taken away from her.
“I said, 'Infinity, if you do this, you cannot stay under this roof.’ And behind my back, you did it,” Yandy tells Infinity.
Infinity also brought up her feelings about a family Christmas photo that Yandy’s husband, Mendeecees Harris, posted that didn't include her, saying that his caption made her feel isolated. Yandy attempted to explain that her feelings were invalid.
Infinity then shared that even though she made the decision to date the older man, it shouldn’t have resulted in her going back to her grandmother.
“I don’t think that means you have to treat me like I’m just a stranger,” Infinity tells Yandy. “That should’ve never resulted in that. If I was Omere or Skylar right now, you would not have done this on national television." (Omere and Skylar are Yandy's biological children; she is also a stepmom to her husband's kids.)
Infinity continued, "I don’t have anything more to say; this is actually really done for me.”
Infinity walked away and left Yandy sitting on the park bench.
Fans are divided about Yandy’s decision to not allow Infinity to live with her.
The situation between Yandy and Infinity — who met in 2015, with Yandy becoming Infinity's mentor for around three years, per the Atlanta Black Star — is tough. For starters, no parent wants to send their child away. But, if a child is putting that parent's other children in harm’s way, sometimes certain decisions have to be made.
On the flip side, one infraction shouldn’t have to result in such a harsh punishment. And this is a sentiment many viewers on social media share.
A number of users on social media also felt that Yandy sending Infinity back to her grandmother was convenient for her since Mendeecees is back in the picture. Not to mention, many users believe that Infinity was nothing more than a storyline.
Others shared that Yandy could have made other arrangements so that Infinity didn’t have to be sent back to her grandmother.
Still, it is Yandy’s choice of who she decides to live in her home. And while there is no telling if Yandy and Infinity will be able to repair their relationship, fans want what’s best for Infinity — especially since she is now back in what has been called a toxic environment.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.