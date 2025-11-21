Tamar Braxton Is Ready To Make Peace With Her Sisters on ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Finale (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) The exclusive clip obtained by 'Distractify' shows Tamar suggesting she and her sisters have "real conversations, uncomfortable conversations," By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 21 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: WeTV

Season 2 of WeTV's The Braxtons has been a doozy, to say the least. But, after six contentious episodes between the always hilarious reality show family, the season is finally coming to a close on Friday, Nov. 21.

The Braxtons two-hour season finale airs on Friday at 8 p.m. EST. In an exclusive clip from the finale shared with Distractify, the sisters, led by Tamar Braxton, face one another and decide to move forward. However, it appears not all of the sisters are on board to start the healing process.

Tamar Braxton sits her sisters down to "have hard conversations" on 'The Braxtons.'

In a clip from The Braxtons Season 2 finale, Tamar has had enough of the drama. After weeks of bickering and feeling misunderstood by her older sisters, the "Love & War" songstress extended an olive branch to them during a dinner sit-down in Malibu, Calif. Once Toni Braxton leads the conversation with "So, what are we going to do this weekend?," Tamar said she was ready for the sisters to finally have real discussions with one another.

" I feel like we have been in the state of fighting for too long and it's time for us to move to the next chapter," Tamar shared with Toni and Trina Braxton. Toni then poses another question to Tamar and asks her, "how do we do that?" Tamar said their relationship would have to involve them being comfortable having "hard conversations" moving forward.

"We need to have a lot of hard conversations, real conversations, uncomfortable conversations," she suggested. Trina listened to her sister then later shares in a confessional that she was more than willing to have hard conversations with her sister and was actually doing so in that moment. "I think I'm the most uncomfortable I've ever been in our relationship and still yet I've shown up from Malibu," Trina explains. "So I think with conviction can say I'm definitely ready for that. I'm already uncomfortable."

Trina was visibly more uncomfortable without Towanda Braxton, with whom she's been the closest to all season. The clip shows Trina sitting next to a blowup doll that appears to be Towanda. It appears Towanda, who was getting ready to walk down the aisle and marry her current husband, Sean Hall, in the penultimate season, didn't want to be around for the sisters' sit-down.