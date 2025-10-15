Toni Braxton's Niece Ashlee Braxton Opened up About Childhood Abuse and Family Trauma "I have to acknowledge my life." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 15 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ashleebraxton

Singer Toni Braxton has shared her family's ups and downs with cameras across several years between two different reality shows. However, more drama is coming in the form of her niece, Ashlee Braxton, who is the daughter of Toni's brother, Michael Braxton. Although Ashlee wasn't part of the family's shows as much as everyone else, she is speaking out on social media and in a podcast interview about the trauma she dealt with regarding her family.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what happened to Ashlee Braxton? According to her, she had a falling out with an unnamed aunt when she was just a teenager. But even before that, according to Ashlee, she dealt with abuse at home with her father. Although some of her supporters have urged her to speak on these topics privately, she seems intent on sharing her stories with the internet, and others are here for it.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Ashlee Braxton?

A podcast host on TikTok known as Neema_AI shared a handful of videos where she appears to be talking to Ashlee in a studio setting about Ashlee's trauma. Across the videos, Ashlee describes her mother giving up custody of her and her sister to their father. She also says that she and her sister dealt with "physical, mental, [and] emotional" abuse from their step-mother. She also says her father was physically abusive not only to her stepmother but to her and her sister, too.

In one video, Ashlee says that she doesn't want to get negative pushback from her famous family, even as she reveals what happened to her as a child. "I never want my family to think that I'm speaking out against them or that I'm speaking bad upon them," Ashlee says. "But in order for me to live, I have to acknowledge my life, and that was my life, and it's unfortunate that that's what happened."

Article continues below advertisement

Ashlee Braxton had a falling out with one of her aunts.

On her own TikTok, Ashlee shared videos where she goes into detail about other family drama from her childhood. In a two-part video series, Ashlee explains that an unnamed aunt no longer speaks to her because she believes Ashlee, at 16, "did something with her partner at the time." Despite Ashlee being a child at this point, she explains that her aunt blamed her for something inappropriate that she believed happened between Ashlee and the man.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nothing happened, but I'm gonna try to tell the story quickly and also not name any names," Ashlee says in the first of the two videos. She explains that she and her sister spent the summer with this aunt. When they got home, her parents found a conversation on her phone that was apparently seen as inappropriate involving her aunt's then-partner.