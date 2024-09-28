Home > Television > Reality TV 'The Braxtons' Star Towanda Braxton Is Engaged to Her Longtime Love, Sean Hall Towanda's boyfriend of eight years proposed to her in 'The Braxtons' season finale. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 27 2024, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kingladybug

After a heartbreaking season of mourning the loss of Traci Braxton, the Braxton family's first season of their WeTV show, The Braxtons, ended with a positive new beginning for one of the sisters. Towanda Braxton is officially engaged to her longtime love, music producer Sean Hall.

During the Season 1 finale of The Braxtons, Sean decided he was ready to make his and Towanda's eight-year romance legal in front of Towanda's sisters and millions of concertgoers. Here's what to know about the reality couple's engagement!

Towanda Braxton got engaged to Sean Hall during 'The Braxtons' season finale.

In a scene from The Braxtons Season 1 finale, which aired on Friday, Sept. 27, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton attended Toni Braxton and Cedric The Entertainer's show in Las Vegas, Nev. During Toni's break, Cedric brought Towanda and Trina on the stage. He asked them about the gospel group they formed with their siblings as children. Towanda and Trina start reflecting about a "toilet paper song" they made up after a young Tamar asked for toiler paper from the bathroom.

As they sing lines from the song, Sean appears onstage. Towanda asks him if he knows the song, and he says he doesn't, but he has something a bit more important to discuss. He then says he feels their eighth year together is one that he wants to spend with them as husband and wife.

"The number eight means a lot to me, because the number eight stands for a new beginning," Sean tells Towanda in front of the crowd. "It's been a beautiful ride." "I just have one question for you," he continues. "Towanda C. Braxton, will you marry me?" Towanda cries and screams through the proposal but gleefully replies, "Yes." The couple then embraces as Trina, who was inches away from the action, says she's "so excited" for her sister and Sean.

Towanda and Sean began dating in 2016 after she divorced Andre Carter, whom she divorced in 2017 after 13 years of marriage and two kids, Braxton and Brooke. As Sean explained during his proposal, their current relationship is an "encore," as they first connected when the music producer worked with Towanda and her sisters, Tamar and Trina, on their 1996 album, "So Many Ways." Congratulations to the lovebirds!