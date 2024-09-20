Home > Television > Reality TV Traci Braxton's Husband, Kevin Surratt, Sr., Reacts to His and Son Kevin Jr.'s Fight Video Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr.'s tumultuous relationship has been discussed on WeTV's 'The Braxtons.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 20 2024, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sirratt65

Traci Braxton's husband, Kevin Surratt, Sr., sets the record straight about his relationship with their son, Kevin Jr., after a video of them fighting surfaced.

Video footage of Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. in a verbal spar circulated earlier this week, amid the airing of their family's WeTV show, The Braxtons. Here's what Kevin Sr. had to say.

Kevin Sr. said his and Kevin Jr.'s past dispute going viral was "disheartening" and inaccurate.

On Thursday, Sept. 20, Kevin Sr. took to Urban Smart Network to address his and Kevin Jr.'s viral video. In the Instagram reel, he shared that the video was intentionally recorded by "someone with intent on gaining notoriety and defaming my character." He also said stressed that the fight happened long before the video went viral on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

"This incident happened some time ago and is being made to seem recent," he said. Traci's husband also expressed how upset he was to see the video come out while his and Kevin Jr.'s tumultuous relationship was displayed on The Braxtons, which debuted in August 2024.

In one episode of the season, Traci's sisters Towanda and Trina Braxton refused to allow Kevin Sr. to film the show following their disagreement over Traci's funeral arrangements.

"It's disheartening to see this recording being used to create division and to mock our relationship," Kevin Sr. said in the reel. "It feels like another instance of personal family disputes being exploited for attention."

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, The JasmineBrand posted a 37-second clip of a dispute between Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. They argued over an agreement about Kevin Jr. moving into a house. Kevin Sr. went back on the offer after Traci's death from esophageal cancer in 2022. Both father and son were emotional during the fight and were heard yelling and exchanging curse words.