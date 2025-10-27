Who Is Towanda Braxton’s New Husband Sean Hall? Inside ‘The Braxtons’ Star’s Latest Marriage
‘The Braxtons’ has recently returned, and one of the storylines of the season centers around Towanda Braxton’s wedding.
The second season of The Braxtons, the new version of the long-running WeTV hit Braxton Family Values, has recently returned, and one of the storylines of the season centers around Towanda Braxton’s wedding.
However, in real time, Towanda and her new husband Sean Hall have already tied the knot. So, let’s dive in and find out more about Sean, who she dated for 10 years, prior to marrying the Braxton sister.
Who is Towanda Braxton’s new husband Sean Hall?
Sean Hall has a history with the Braxton family, as he initially met and worked with them as a music producer on their 1996 debut album, "So Many Ways." Timing for the pair was apparently off because Towanda went on to marry Andre Carter, whom she divorced in 2016.
Shortly after her divorce, Towanda and Sean reconnected and have been together ever since. "He’s amazing. He’s so amazing. I didn’t know it was supposed to be like this," she told Hollywood Life in a 2019 interview.
"He makes me, actually he forces me to communicate," Towanda added. "I never did that before. I feel like I’m 16! I really do, like, I’m going on dates. We also travel a lot, and he loves my children. He doesn’t have any, well, he says that my kids are his kids. So, I’m really excited now."
The couple’s wedding finally took place in October 2025.
On Oct. 26, Towanda and Sean made things official, as the two got married in Atlanta in a ceremony that was attended by family, friends, and Towanda’s children, Braxton and Brooke, per The Shade Room.
Her children were regularly featured on Braxton Family Values when they were younger, but have not had an equally featured role on The Braxtons as of yet.
The full details of the wedding have not been released, but via the videos that have circulated throughout social media, the majority of the Braxton sisters were in attendance.
Towanda previously shared that she felt her late sister Traci’s spirit after getting engaged.
“After I got engaged, I couldn't sleep for a week because I was really, really excited,” Towanda told People in an exclusive October 2024 interview. “I had a message for her that [said], ‘It's about damn time.’ That's what I heard her say in pure Traci fashion.”
“She would've been just as excited and just as happy,” she said of what Traci’s reaction would have been to her engagement news. “She would've had tears and crying and hugging to join in the joyous occasion of me finally being engaged.”
Reflecting on her wedding at the time, Towanda shared her feelings about Traci not being present for her nuptials.
“It just hit me really hard that she may not ... She's not physically going to be here,” she told the outlet at the time. “She's not physically going to be able to stand for me. And because I'm the only sister who has never had a wedding, I will be the only sister that's not going to have my sister [Traci].”