Who Is Towanda Braxton’s New Husband Sean Hall? Inside ‘The Braxtons’ Star’s Latest Marriage ‘The Braxtons’ has recently returned, and one of the storylines of the season centers around Towanda Braxton’s wedding. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 27 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram: @itowandabraxton

The second season of The Braxtons, the new version of the long-running WeTV hit Braxton Family Values, has recently returned, and one of the storylines of the season centers around Towanda Braxton’s wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

However, in real time, Towanda and her new husband Sean Hall have already tied the knot. So, let’s dive in and find out more about Sean, who she dated for 10 years, prior to marrying the Braxton sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Towanda Braxton’s new husband Sean Hall?

Sean Hall has a history with the Braxton family, as he initially met and worked with them as a music producer on their 1996 debut album, "So Many Ways." Timing for the pair was apparently off because Towanda went on to marry Andre Carter, whom she divorced in 2016. Shortly after her divorce, Towanda and Sean reconnected and have been together ever since. "He’s amazing. He’s so amazing. I didn’t know it was supposed to be like this," she told Hollywood Life in a 2019 interview.

"He makes me, actually he forces me to communicate," Towanda added. "I never did that before. I feel like I’m 16! I really do, like, I’m going on dates. We also travel a lot, and he loves my children. He doesn’t have any, well, he says that my kids are his kids. So, I’m really excited now."

Article continues below advertisement

The couple’s wedding finally took place in October 2025.

On Oct. 26, Towanda and Sean made things official, as the two got married in Atlanta in a ceremony that was attended by family, friends, and Towanda’s children, Braxton and Brooke, per The Shade Room. Her children were regularly featured on Braxton Family Values when they were younger, but have not had an equally featured role on The Braxtons as of yet.

Article continues below advertisement

The full details of the wedding have not been released, but via the videos that have circulated throughout social media, the majority of the Braxton sisters were in attendance.

Towanda previously shared that she felt her late sister Traci’s spirit after getting engaged.

“After I got engaged, I couldn't sleep for a week because I was really, really excited,” Towanda told People in an exclusive October 2024 interview. “I had a message for her that [said], ‘It's about damn time.’ That's what I heard her say in pure Traci fashion.” “She would've been just as excited and just as happy,” she said of what Traci’s reaction would have been to her engagement news. “She would've had tears and crying and hugging to join in the joyous occasion of me finally being engaged.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: WeTV