'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Fans Are Livid That Yandy and Mendeecees Are Moving Infinity Out

So, is Infinity moving out? Read on as we give you the lowdown.

Throughout Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, viewers have watched as Infinity and Yandy have been taking steps to strengthen their relationship. But the latest decision about Infinity leaving Yandy and Mendeecees Harris's home has the potential to ruin their relationship for good.

Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris have made the decision to move Infinity out into her own apartment.

The last thing viewers expected while watching LHHATL was for Yandy and Mendeecees to make the decision to move Infinity out of their home. Not only is Infinity currently in college, but she also appears to have a strong bond with Yandy and Mendeecees's other children — Omere and Skylar.

But it appears that Mendeecees is ready to remove Infinity from their home. In Season 10, Episode 6, Mendeecees decides to have a conversation with Yandy about moving Infinity out.

After questioning Yandy about how long Infinity would be staying in their home, Mendeecees suggests that they get Infinity her own apartment. The stipulation would be that they will pay Infinity's rent for the first two months and then she would have to get a job.

“We just have to make it clear to her that moving back in permanently is not an option right now,” Mendeecees tells Yandy. Although Yandy is a bit apprehensive about the decision, she ultimately agrees with him.

When Yandy and Mendeecees sit down with Infinity to discuss the plan, she does not take the news well. Mendeecees frames the decision for Infinity to move out as them helping her to become “independent” and “making the transition into being a young adult.” However, Infinity does not agree with the plan.

“Thank you for even considering that,” Infinity tells Mendeecees while Yandy listens. “I just think that for me, that’s not something I’m ready for. I’m not ready to be isolated.”

Mendeecees explains that Infinity moving out will give both her and Yandy the time and space needed to repair their relationship. As a result, Infinity starts to cry.