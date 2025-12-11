‘RHOSLC’ Alum Jen Shah Was in Legal Trouble While Still in Prison Before Her Early Release The former Bravolebrity was seen leaving her Texas prison, FPC Bryan, in December 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 11 2025, 5:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealjenshah

While Jen's return from prison was well-received by her family and fans, her time in the slammer wasn't without any drama. Apparently, the Bravolebrity was involved in a legal dispute just months before she was released. Here's what to know.

Jen Shah filed a lawsuit against her prison warden in August 2025.

Jen served her two-and-a-half-year sentence in FPC Bryan in Texas. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Bravolebrity sued a warden at the prison and accused them of miscalculating her release date. In the docs, Jen and her legal team argued she was supposed to be home by Aug. 8, 2025. She demanded to be released on community confinement, with her team stating she "has had a spotless disciplinary record."

Jen shared in her petition that she was "being unconstitutionally confined beyond her scheduled release date." She also accused the prison of attempting to rescind her credit that proved she had completed the Residential Drug Abuse Program while behind bars. The nine-month program was supposed to take 12 months off her sentence, and Jen demanded it be applied to her sentence.

"Jen successfully completed the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) in August 2025 and, consistent with longstanding BOP policy and practice, should have been released shortly thereafter," her Unfortunately, the Bureau of Prisons has a well-documented history of failing to release inmates in a timely manner even after they complete qualifying programming that entitles them to earlier release consideration."

Jen's lawsuit was never resolved before her prison release.

A judge had yet to rule on Jen's case against FPC Bryan. While waiting on her case to be sorted out, she received an earlier release date for Dec. 10, 2025. Accrording to a video obtained by TMZ, Jen was spotted leaving prison in a long brown coat, oversized sunglasses, and silky, straight hair. She was also met to a crowd of loved ones who held signs, balloons, and flowers, in addition to her husband and children.

Is Jen Shah returning to 'RHOSLC'?

While Jen's legal issues aren't over yet, as she will spend the remainder of her six-year sentence at home, she's can now hopefully receive a legit paycheck. Since her release, RHOSLC fans have wondered if her next stop will be a future season of the show. However, according to Housewives EP, Andy Cohen, there are no future plans on having her return to the series.

"I just want to say once again for anyone who's asking, I think I've said this before, she's not coming back to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Andy declared. "She's not." And though the Watch What Happens Live host said Jen, who starred on RHOSLC during Seasons 1 and 2, isn't returning to the Bravoverse, he has no ill-will towards her and her freedom.

