‘RHOSLC’s’ Jen Shah Celebrates 31st Wedding Anniversary From Prison— Check out the Jailhouse Celebration In 2021, during the filming of the second season of ‘RHOSLC,’ Jen Shah was arrested for wire fraud and money laundering. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 29 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

As fans wait for the highly anticipated sixth season of Bravo’s hit reality series Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, one of its former stars is making headlines for a special milestone. Currently imprisoned Jen Shah recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Sharrieff Shah. Thankfully, a snapshot was shared on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, during the filming of the second season of RHOSLC, Jen Shah was arrested for wire fraud and money laundering. The following year, she pleaded not guilty and was sentenced to over six years in prison, which she began serving in February 2023.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Shah celebrates 31st wedding anniversary from prison.

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, Jen surprised fans on Instagram with photos of herself smiling with husband Sharrieff as the pair celebrated 31 years of marriage. "Happy 31st Anniversary today to me and my baby," she captioned the post.

"Words cannot express how much I love and appreciate you,” Jen’s message continued. “You bring so much joy to my life, and I am forever thankful for your overwhelming love and support as we approach this next chapter. Thank you for blessing me with two amazing young men. I love you so much & can’t wait to hold you again soon."

Article continues below advertisement

The former ‘RHOSLC’ star received major news regarding her prison sentence earlier this year.

After serving two years in prison, in January 2025 Jen was updated with the news that her sentence had been reduced for the third time, following a prior reduction in March 2023 after just one year into her sentence, according to PEOPLE. Per the outlet, the Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database, notes that Jen is set to be released from Bryan Federal Prison Camp on Nov. 3, 2026.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Jen has continued to update her fans sporadically since her imprisonment.

Earlier this year, Jen thanked her fans for their support via a special message on her website. “I’ve heard about the Met Gala references, the infamous GIF of my feet touching the snow in the heels from RHOSLC, and my personal well being. I am in great spirits and well," her message began, per PEOPLE. “The consistent love and admiration from my supporters, my loving family, and my faith keeps me going as I make it through this rehabilitative journey of coming home soon,” Jen added.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

“I wanted to share a personal image that I mailed to my team of one of my shahmazing workouts. I remain consistent in my passion for fitness and helping other inmates achieve similar goals. You will see more soon. I can only control what I can control,” her message read.

As her release inches closer, many of her former co-stars revealed that they still keep in touch with her.

Cast member Meredith Marks shared that she has spoken to Jen and was happy to hear her voice after years apart. "First of all, it was a 10 minute call — that's all you're allowed — and it's on a recorded line by the government, so I was very careful because I didn't know what I'm supposed to say or not say," she told the outlet in November 2024 regarding their phone call.