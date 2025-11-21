'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Granted Early Release Date From Texas Prison Shah has been serving time since February of 2023. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 21 2025, 12:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you are a fan of Jen Shah from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, you are in for a treat because the reality TV star was granted an early prison release date. Shah was arrested in 2021 for a telemarketing scam and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. The 52-year-old reality TV star is currently being held in the Federal Bureau of Prisons Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Shah was in the middle of filming RHOSLC when she got a call that the authorities were looking for her, and she was arrested in a dramatic fashion as the cameras rolled. The TV star pleaded not guilty initially, but later accepted a plea deal in 2022. She was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison, per the Department of Justice, and she was also ordered to pay back her victims $6.5 million in restitution. So, when is her release date?

Source: Mega

Here is Jen Shah's prison release date.

Shah will be released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Dec. 10, 2025. Her original release date from prison was not until 2028. Her sentence was cut several times before — in March 2023, it was cut by one year, and it was cut another eight months in 2024. Shah's sentence was reduced again in January, then again in August, and her release date was set for Aug. 30, 2026.

It's not yet clear if Shah will be sent to a halfway house or home following her early release. It is also unclear if he will return to the RHOSLC, but if you know anything about the fabulous but messy Andy Cohen, she'll be back, despite him saying on Watch What Happens Live that he "Jen Shah I never want to see again." Shah's manager, Chris Giovanni, released a statement following the news of her impending prison exit.

Q: “Any chance of Jen Shah or Monica coming back to Salt Lake?”



Andy: “Jen Shah - I never want to see again.”



💀💀💀💀💀 #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/g1isib5srD — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 19, 2025

“Everyone's very grateful for the BOP's decision," he said. "Especially because it means Jen will be able to reunite with her family for the holidays. It's a gift she doesn't take for granted." Chris added that Shah had been "reflecting" while in prison and is "not the same woman as she was before."

“Jen's in a really positive, hopeful place mentally," he continued. "She's done a lot of reflecting and real growth during her time away, and is genuinely not the same woman as she was before. Her focus is on her family and building a healthier, more grounded life. She understands the seriousness of the mistakes she made and is excited to put this chapter behind her so that she can show everyone the woman she's worked hard to become."

Jen and Sharreiff Shah celebrating their anniversary in jail #RHOSLC ❄️ pic.twitter.com/WD7rlOjluo — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) August 27, 2025

Shah's telemarketing scam targeted the elderly, and she apologized for her crimes during her sentencing hearing. "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people," she said. "I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."