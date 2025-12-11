Fans Are Asking Who Sean Foley From 'Survivor' Is After the Show Pays Tribute The reality competition show paid tribute to Sean during the Dec. 10, 2025, episode. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 11 2025, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Facebook / @kyle.hennington.41/

If you are a fan of the reality competition show Survivor, you are probably wondering who Sean Foley is after the show paid tribute to him during the Dec. 10 episode.

The tribute came near the end of the episode as the cast participated in the elimination ceremony and departed Tribal Council. I title card flashed on the screen that read, "In loving memory of Sean Foley, our friend and colleague." So, who is Sean Foley?

Who is 'Survivor's' Sean Foley?

Sean Foley was a crew member of the long-running reality competition show and worked as a supervising editor on Survivor for the first eight seasons, according to Entertainment Weekly. The competition series had its debut back in 2000, and Sean helped design the show's main title design and cut the title sequence through the 31st season, even after he left as a full-time editor.

Sean earned a total of five Emmy nominations from his work on the show in the Outstanding Picture Editing for Non-Fiction Programming category. Sean also worked as the show's Director of Photography from Seasons 22 to 31, per CBS19 News. He won another Emmy nod for his work on the TV show, The Contender. He left Survivor in 2015 to work on another reality TV show, Naked and Afraid XL, where he worked as the showrunner and executive producer.

The talented Emmy-nominated editor also worked on the show Last One Standing and Apocalypse. Naked and Afraid XL contestant Kyle Hennington also paid tribute to Sean in a post he shared on Facebook on Nov. 30. "The Naked and Afraid community has lost a great man," he wrote. "Sean Foley was one of the pioneers from the start of the show and helped engineer the XL spin-offs into the phenomenon they became. He touched so many lives and was the kindest human."

"Although I never had the privilege of formally meeting Sean in person, I spoke with him several times since my challenge," he continued. "He was always so polite and cheerful and listened to what I had to say. He will be greatly missed. Rest easy my friend."

What was Sean's cause of death?

Unconfirmed reports state that Sean died from brain cancer. Mandy Horvath, a Naked and Afraid alum from Season 18, also shared a tribute to Sean on the platform and said he "made everything possible."

"He eased my fears. He challenged me. He made everything possible," she recalled. "He stayed true to his promise and then some. ... I learned that behind the scenes, he was fighting brain cancer while still carrying the weight of being the executive producer for Naked and Afraid. He carried that battle privately. And because of what he was facing, he understood on a deeper level why I needed to go out there and why it mattered." She added that he was there for her despite his own personal challenges.