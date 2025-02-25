How 'Survivor 50' Gives Power to the People — "In the Hands of the Fans," Explained "'Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans’ is unlike anything we’ve done before." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 25 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: CBS

There's nothing like gearing up for a new season of Survivor. When the first episode drops, it means that it's time to start figuring out who's in it until the end. Fans love predicting winners and often change those predictions based on how people perform during the season's challenges. It can feel like a deeply interactive and fan-inclusive series.

Article continues below advertisement

But the eagerly-anticipated season 50 of Survivor marks the 25th anniversary of the franchise, and it's going to be another beast entirely. Coming in February 2026, Survivor 50 promises to be a unique, fan-driven season that employs an "in the hands of the fans" system. Here's what we can expect from Survivor 50.

Article continues below advertisement

'Survivor 50' has a fun twist: "In the Hands of the Fans," explained.

On Feb. 24, 2025, Survivor host Jeff Probst announced that there were big plans in the works for the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Because you can't just air 50 seasons of Survivor and then make the 25th anniversary "just another season." No, in true Survivor fashion, it has to be extraordinary. And to do that, they're implementing "in the hands of the fans," which is the theme for Season 50, year 25 of the popular reality competition show.

But what exactly does that mean? According to a press release from CBS, viewers will be able to vote to choose the very fabric of the season. I.e., they will be given the option to choose challenges and formats. CBS announces that some elements up for voting will be, “Idols or No Idols,” “Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It” and “Live Finale and Reunion Show in L.A. – or Keep the Winner Reveal and Aftershow in the Jungles of Fiji.” Several rounds of voting will occur, concluding before Season 50 kicks off.

Article continues below advertisement

And there's another incentive for being absolutely stoked about Season 50: a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Fiji during the filming of the season. Five lucky winners will be able to bring their "tribes," which can include family members, friends, and loved ones, along for the ride of a lifetime. These winners will take flight on a Survivor 50-themed Fiji Airways jet, which will also bring travelers to and from the island throughout the year in Survivor style.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are filled with ideas and thrilled with the opportunity to essentially design a 'Survivor' season.

In the press release, host Jeff shared, "'Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans’ is unlike anything we’ve done before. For the first time ever, our loyal fans will take control – deciding key elements of the game, from twists to idols to advantages. I can’t wait to see what the fans choose for our returning players!” In case you missed it, Survivor 50 is going to feature an all-returnee cast, so get ready to see some of your faves (and maybe some contestants you weren't a huge fan of before, too).

All in all, it feels like a very gracious nod to the fans who have kept the franchise alive for a quarter of a century, loving their favorite hardy survivors through some sticky situations, dog-eat-dog competitions, and triumphant wins. That may be why it's not surprising to know that those same fans are exceptionally stoked about having a hand in choosing the way Season 50 plays out.

Article continues below advertisement

On a TikTok video of Jeff making the announcement, fans flooded the comment section to weigh in. One cheered, "I am so excited for this plot twist!" Another opined, "No immunity idols, please."