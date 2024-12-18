From Kelly Wiglesworth to Kim Spradlin: Women Who Dominated Survivor Immunity Wins Women have been winning immunity on 'Survivor' since the very beginning! By D.M. Published Dec. 18 2024, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: CBS

When it comes to Survivor challenges, immunity is one of the most sought-after accomplishments for contestants. The record for the most individual immunity wins in a single season stands at five, a feat achieved by several contestants. Tom Westman from Survivor: Palau was the first to reach this milestone. Terry Deitz followed suit in Survivor: Panama, winning five immunity challenges in a row. Terry’s streak became a critical storyline, as it kept him safe in a season where alliances shifted.

More recently, Brad Culpepper matched this record in Survivor: Game Changers. However, since the show’s inception in 2000, there has also been a slate of women dominating the field. Female contestants have not only held their own but have often outperformed their male counterparts in some of the game’s most grueling challenges. Here are the women who won immunity during their time on the competition reality series.

Chrissy Hofbeck

In 2017, Chrissy Hofbeck made waves on Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, securing four immunity wins in her season. Chrissy’s strategic gameplay and challenge dominance propelled her to the Final Tribal Council, where her immunity streak played a significant role in her longevity in the game. However, Chrissy had a rough start and has admitted to feeling like she was not “good enough” to compete in the competition.

“I spent the whole first part of the game feeling like I wasn’t enough,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “Not cool enough. Not young enough. Not athletic enough. I stepped foot on the beach and looked around at the others and immediately felt like the producers had made a big mistake with me.”

Kim Spradlin

Kim Spradlin, the winner of Survivor: One World, stands out as one of the game’s most dominant female players. She secured four individual immunity wins during her season, tying the record for the most immunity wins by a woman. Kim outlasted and outwitted her competition, delivering one of the most convincing victories in Survivor history.

Kelly Wiglesworth

One of the most memorable immunity streaks belongs to Kelly from Survivor, the series' inaugural season. Kelly claimed four consecutive immunity wins, showcasing her physical endurance and mental focus. Her dominance in challenges set the standard for what future contestants could achieve.

Parvati Shallow

Fast forward to 2008’s Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites, where Parvati Shallow emerged as both a strategic mastermind and a challenging competitor. Parvati, alongside Amanda Kimmel, racked up crucial immunity wins that helped secure their places in the Final Tribal Council. The pair, along with several other women that season, formed what has become known as the “Black Widow Brigade.”