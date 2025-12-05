‘RHOBH’s’ Sutton Stracke Says There’s “No Drama” Between Her and Ex-Assistant, Avi Gabay Bravoholics met Avi as Sutton's assistant and house manager on Season 13 of 'RHOBH' By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 5 2025, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

While some of Sutton Stracke's decisions on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been debated about by fans, one thing no one can deny is her wealth and luxurious way of living. From the moment the Southern Belle strutted into the Bravoverse in Season 10, she's proven she's far from new money and only partakes in the things most of us aren't privy to, like an assistant at her beck and call.

Article continues below advertisement

Sutton has brought fans into her relationship with her longtime assistant, Avi Gabay. Many were shocked to learn that Sutton fired Avi. So, what happened between them? Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Sutton Stracke fire her ex-assistant, Avi Gabay?

Sutton addressed firing Avi on Season 15 premiere of RHOBH, which aired on Bravo on Dec. 4, 2025. According to her, the professional relationship simply ran its course as her household needs lessened. "So, I let Avi go," Sutton explained in a scene from the premiere, followed by Kyle Richards asking "What happened?" "Nothing really happened," Sutton stated. "There was no, like, drama."

The (sutton business) further shared what led to her firing Avi on the RHOBH Season 15 After Show. She explained that their relationship shifted after she became an empty nester. "It was just a business decision," Sutton shared on the show with co-stars Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton. "I was coming to a point in my life where no children were going to be in my house, I didn't have a storefront that needed tending to. So, it was just time. We had run our course. I just didn't need anybody in my house all the time."

Article continues below advertisement

To be honest, that last statement is all the reason we need! Nonetheless, Sutton shared on the After Show that she and Avi had a "great run" and she didn't harbor any ill-will towards him. However, some of the ladies, including Kyle and Bozoma "Boz" Saint John, felt something deeper had to have gone down for Sutton and Avi to part ways. She, for her part, confirmed later in the episode that wasn't the case.

Article continues below advertisement

"People let staff go all the time," Sutton said. But, as Jennifer later pointed out, Avi, who first appeared on RHOBH in Season 13, felt like a family member, and seeing Sutton let him go felt like the end of an era.

Article continues below advertisement

Where do Sutton Stracke and Avi Gabay stand now?

While Sutton and Avi are no longer working together, fans will be happy to know they're still connected off the clock. In May 2025, the reality star addressed her and her ex-assistant's relationship on Jeff Lewis's Sirius XM morning show. According to her interview, she reiterated that Avi left due to her downsizing and, while she doesn't have any problem with him, she can't fully say the same, stating she's "not sure" if him leaving was a mutual decision.

"I've been really busy, I’ve been traveling a lot in the past couple of months, so we haven’t really spoken," Sutton said of their relationship. "I’m about to just live by myself in my house. So, things have just evolved, and it’s different now.”

Article continues below advertisement