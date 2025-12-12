‘RHOBH’s’ Kyle Richards Said She “Fell Hard” for Someone New After Mauricio Umansky Split The OG diamond holder separated from her husband in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 12 2025, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

As a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills staple, Kyle Richards knows people are a little more interested in her life than they probably should be. The OG diamond holder has brought fans into her family drama with her sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards, watched her try to balance her life and career, and, since 2023, have seen her and her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky's separation before our very eyes.

Kyle and Mauricio's split was something many longtime viewers didn't see coming. In Season 15 of RHOBH, the Bravolebrity opened up about her dating life post-Mau, which apparently included someone she kept away from the cameras. So, who was Kyle dating? Here's the tea.



Who is Kyle Richards from 'RHOBH' dating?

Kyle revealed on RHOBH that she hasn't been single the whole time since her and Mauricio's separation. During Season 15, Ep. 2 of the series, she spoke to Erika Jayne and revealed she had a private relationship that she kept from her RHOBH co-stars to protect them from the cameras at their request,

"Erika, if you were seeing someone that you cared very much about, that specifically says, ‘Please, I’m not a part of this group, be respectful.’ Would you betray that person because people are curious?” Kyle asked, with the "Pretty Mess" singer stating she would protect her partner's privacy. “Listen, I’ve always told everybody to be honest, and I’m an honest person. I’m not a liar,” Kyle added. “But I don’t know what people want from me. I am single now, okay? I was seeing someone who I cared about very much.”

Kyle also shared in a confessional interview that she "fell hard for" the person she was seeing behind closed doors, and revealed they were the first person to make her feel butterflies after her and Mauricio parted ways. “When I’m in love with somebody, I want to share that. I’m an open person like that,” she said. “That doesn’t mean the person I’m with feels the same way. All the speculation and the gossip and the talking is ultimately what ended it. I could’ve weathered the storm, but this is not for everyone.”

While Kyle didn't say who she was dating, she and her friend, musician Morgan Wade, sparked dating rumors soon after her and Mauricio's split. The rumors were further escalated after Kyle appeared in Morgan's 2023 music video for her single, "Fall in Love with Me." Although Kyle has never confirmed she and Morgan were an item, she protected their relationship by not speaking about it on RHOBH. However, she shared on the RHOBH reunion that the extra attention on Morgan caused the singer anxiety.



Kyle Richards was spotted with a "mystery man" in Fall 2025.

Kyle stated on RHOBH she was single, some fans have suggested otherwise. According to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' fan Facebook page, she's moved on with someone new. In the post, she was photographed talking to a man on the street. The outlet reported Kyle and the mystery man were in Aspen and have been spotted supporting Morgan at one of her shows. Nonetheless, she hasn't confirmed their relationship.