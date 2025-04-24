Erika Jayne’s Position on ‘RHOBH’ in Jeopardy After Season 14 "Don’t get me excited," one Instagram commenter said of Erika's possible departure. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 24 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

When Erika Jayne descended into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, some didn't know how to handle her. Over time, fans have learned that was exactly what the "XXXPen$ive" singer wanted. Erika has stood out for her unapologetic glam, harsh clapbacks, and, for her ability to be "an enigma wrapped in a riddle... and cash!" In the words on NeNe Leakes, "blooop!"

Article continues below advertisement

The singer and Broadway performer's aura is something her fans can't imagine RHOBH without. However, as Bravo shakeups and casting changes become more of the norm, some are wondering if she's done with the show for good. So, is Erika Jayne leaving RHOBH? Let's find out!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Jayne hinted at leaving 'RHOBH' in a promo post.

Erika's time on the show was called into question in April 2025. As fans tuned into the buzzed-about three-part reunion, she raised suspicions that the Season 14 special would be her last. The rumblings began when Bravo Instagram fan account Bravo Snark Side posted a screenshot of a flyer one of the "Pretty Mess" singer's performances in Camden, U.K. The account highlighted Erika's description on the ticket, where she wrote she was "former Real Housewife."

"Typo or piping hot tea?" the account holder asked the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika's possible departure was met with mixed emotions. While many RHOBH watchers were floored by the thought of seeing her go, some believed her leaving gracefully could be a powerful move. "Don’t get me excited," one Instagram commenter said of Erika's possible departure.

Article continues below advertisement

"We can only hope…take the Doritos with you," another quipped, making a jab at Erika's Fox Force Five sister Dorit Kemsley. "She just can’t let @garcelle have anything now can she?" a third fan joked, making light of her and Garcelle Beauvais's long-standing feud before Garcelle announced her exit from the show after Season 14.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors swirled Erika Jayne was "demoted" from her full-time role on 'RHOBH.'

While Erika hasn't shared if there was any truth to Bravo Snark Side's claims (which, I should mention, was posted on Instagram on April 1, aka April Fools Day), the rumor mill only continued to churn. Bravo and Cocktails, for instance, said several weeks after Bravo Snark Side's post that the Bravolebrity isn't leaving Beverly Hills altogether. However, the gossip site said she was asked to hand over her diamond and was demoted into a "friend of" role.

Oh snap! She’s been demoted!" the site wrote. "Just received this anonymous email." Although the source didn't mention Erika by name, anyone familiar with the franchise could easily read between the lines after reading the rest of the statement. "This West Coast housewife who recently wished her former co-star was 'a bit more interesting' found herself receiving a friend-of contract for the new season," the site stated.

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Jayne should have been fired. 🥴 https://t.co/dqaXa7gpei — Rai (@rayxsuh) April 24, 2025