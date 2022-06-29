The Fox Force Five Is a Clique of Current 'RHOBH' Stars and One Former Housewife

Friendships come and go on any Real Housewives franchise, but there's one group of pals on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who have stayed close for years. The fivesome refers to themselves as the "Fox Force Five," and their loyalty to one another has raised some eyebrows on social media in recent seasons of the Bravo series.

Who exactly is in the Fox Force Five, and how did the name of the clique come to be? Keep reading to find out.