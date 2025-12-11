President Zelenskyy of Ukraine Once Won 'Dancing With the Stars' — Yes, Really! He's known for being a tough resistance leader during an invasion — but he's also a champion dancer. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 11 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @Klakneva

Before he was the charismatic and inspiring leader fighting at the head of the resistance in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was just another politician. Before that, he was a performer and comedian.

While people know him these days for being the president who refused to abandon Ukraine, and who has fought day and night to bring respite and aid to his people, Zelenskyy was once a winner on the Ukrainian Dancing With the Stars. Yes, really! Here's what we know about his former stint on DWTS and how people have reacted to learning that the gruff, tough world leader was once a salsa champ.

Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, once won 'Dancing With the Stars.'

On the world stage, Zelenskyy is a fighter. He has spoken up in defense of his people, gone toe to toe with dictators like Russian President Vladimir Putin, and has ceaselessly worked to end the invasion of his country. But less than two decades ago, he was Mr. Twinkletoes on the Ukrainian DWTS.

In 2006, Zelenskyy won the show by gliding and hopping across the dance floor with his partner Olena Shoptenko. They brought out fancy moves to classic songs like Elvis Presley’s "Blue Suede Shoes" and "The Pink Panther." And somehow, like the Renaissance man he is, Zelenskyy won.

Metro reports that he also starred as a history teacher in a television show about political corruption, which seems to make complete sense now that he himself has seen the inner workings of great political power.

Fan reaction to learning of Zelenskyy's moves is exactly what you'd expect.

And, of course, the world's reaction to finding out about Zelenskyy's on-stage history is exactly what you'd imagine. After all, there are few world leaders who garner as much thirst and admiration as the Ukrainian president.

But it isn't all just about his good looks, charms, or even his dance moves. People have praised him for being the kind of leader that inspires, and the kind of leader that a beleaguered Ukraine needs to survive the invasion from Russia, even as it drags on into its fourth year.

On Reddit, one user wrote, "Unlike most politicians, Zelenskyy refused to be evacuated as the Russian invasion started. That shows courage." Another added, "He may started as a comedian, but now, he is a war president, he will not rest until the war is won and russians driven out of Ukraine. He is a strong man. I hope he gets to chill tf out when the war is over."