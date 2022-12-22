There's a Reason Why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Always Wears Green

“The battle is not only for life, freedom, and security of Ukrainians or any other nation which Russia attempts to conquer,” he said, appealing to those who may wonder why Americans are funding a conflict that is so far from our shores. “The struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live in.”

“Your money is not charity," he added. "It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”