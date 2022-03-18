Here's Why Twitter Is Calling for Americans to Boycott Subway

On March 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addressed Congress. During his remarks, he had a special ask for the U.S.

"All American companies must leave Russia. … Leave their market immediately, because it is flooded with our blood," he said, pleading with lawmakers “to make sure that the Russians do not receive a single penny that they use to destroy our people in Ukraine, the destruction of our country, the destruction of Europe. … Peace is more important than income."