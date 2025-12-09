When Does the SpongeBob Meal End at Burger King? Here's What We Actually Know Burger King hasn’t posted an official end date, leaving fans guessing as restaurants warn the SpongeBob meal could run out early. By Amy Coleman Published Dec. 9 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: X/@burgerking

The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants meal at Burger King is causing more chaos than Patrick on a jellyfishing expedition. Fans are racing to collect the themed boxes and bright designs before they vanish, turning restaurant runs into full-on Bikini Bottom treasure hunts.

And because the promo is limited, everyone is asking the same thing: When does the SpongeBob meal end at Burger King? The problem is that the answer isn’t posted anywhere, and with Burger King warning that supplies are running low, the timeline looks murkier than the Goo Lagoon.

When does the Spongebob meal end at Burger King?

On Dec. 1, 2025, Burger King announced a SpongeBob movie menu, offering ocean-bright packaging and items inspired by the film. But the company never released an official end date, leaving fans guessing how long the promotion would last. The press release only described it as a “special limited-time offering,” which usually suggests a short run. Many customers assumed it would at least extend through the movie’s release window on Dec. 19, meaning there would be a few weeks to enjoy it.

That changed when, on Dec. 5, Burger King issued an app notification warning customers that SpongeBob items were “running low.” The alert made it clear the promotion wasn’t tied to a set calendar. It was tied to inventory, and inventory was moving fast. Fans quickly compared notes online, with some stores showing empty shelves where themed boxes were stocked just days before. Others still had plenty of meals left, proving that supply varies widely depending on location and demand.

What the hell do you mean the SpongeBob burger king promo is gone it's been 3 days pic.twitter.com/wsSwpagfKA — ~~Rixor~~ (@rixor14) December 5, 2025 Source: X/@rixor14

Because Burger King didn’t clarify whether stores would restock, the app alert suggests they won’t. That means once each restaurant runs out, the SpongeBob meal simply ends there without an announcement. Limited-time Burger King promotions often work this way: The chain sends initial shipments, and stores sell through them at different speeds. Without new inventory coming in, the promotion becomes a restaurant-by-restaurant countdown.

So what’s the most realistic end date for the SpongeBob meal?

Based on the press release and the low-inventory alert, the promotion seems to be functioning as a “while supplies last” event. That means there is no universal end date. Instead, it ends whenever the themed packaging and ingredients run out at each store. Customers hoping to grab the meal shouldn’t expect it to stick around. If the supplies are shrinking just days after launch, it’s unlikely the promo will last until the film premiere unless a specific restaurant still has boxes in storage.

My mom who works at BK said they sold out their entire SpongeBob meal kits in 3 days — 🍯Honey🍯 (@Kokomille) December 6, 2025 Source: X/@Kokomille

There's also the question of whether Burger King is trolling us, since they like to do that, and really do have a planned end date with plenty of supplies. There's really no way to tell, especially with stores not selling the items and saying they ran out. But it is strange that there is a pop-up event scheduled in Miami on Dec. 6 and 7, but they reported running low on inventory on Dec. 5th, only a few days after the campaign started.