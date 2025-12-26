Nancy and Jonathan Said a Tearful Goodbye in Season 5 of 'Stranger Things' — Are They Donezo? (SPOILERS) Jonathan pulls out an engagement ring but... By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 26 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Stranger Things. Although it's still kind of annoying that it's been more than three years between Seasons 4 and 5 of Stranger Things, we're willing to forgive the Duffer brothers because the final season is just that good. Thank God for recaps, or we would be utterly lost. When we last left our heroes, they were appropriately aged and fully reunited.

As a reminder, Joyce, Jonathan, Will, and Eleven had moved to California following the devastating news that Hopper was dead. He was not! The separation created a strain on Nancy and Jonathan's relationship, which has been made more complicated by Steve's feelings for Nancy. In Season 5, things continue to feel weird, as Jonathan and Steve's egos keep clashing over Nancy. Things come to a head when Nancy and Jonathan are nearly killed. Did they break up? Here's what we know.



Did Jonathan and Nancy break up in Season 5 of 'Stranger Things?'

In Part 2 of Season 5, Nancy, Jonathan, Steve, and Dustin are in the Upside Down searching for a way to destroy a theoretical shield generator. Dustin believes that its destruction will result in the collapse of the Vecna flesh wall that surrounds Hawkins in the Upside Down. Although it rarely happens, Dustin was wrong about this.

The four of them head to Hawkins National Laboratory, where Henry became Dr. Martin Brenner's first test subject. This is also where Eleven and numerous other children were born. When the four of them split up, Nancy and Jonathan find what they believe is the shield generator. At the same time, Dustin has stumbled upon copious notes left by Dr. Brenner. As Dustin realizes there is no shield generator, Nancy is shooting a hole in what they later learn is exotic matter.

The gunshot opens up a wormhole that knocks both Nancy and Jonathan unconscious. They awaken to find themselves trapped in a melting room, with only a table to stand on. This is where they come clean about their feelings. The couple realizes they don't have anything in common. Jonathan pulls out an engagement ring and asks Nancy to not marry him. She laughs and says yes. It's about as healthy a breakup as two people can have.



Speaking of learning things about yourself, Will is getting an incredible season.

For the first four seasons of the show, we've been blessed with heroic gestures along the way. From sacrifices like Bob and Eddie's deaths to Nancy, Mike, and Holly's mom saving the day, we've learned a lot about the human condition. However, not every act of bravery involves a death-defying scenario.