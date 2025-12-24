What Is the Meaning Behind the Title of Apple TV's Creepy New Sci-Fi Series 'Pluribus'? "I really want this to be a show for the whole world." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 24 2025, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Apple TV

Fans of the series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul likely recognize the name of the series creator, Vince Gilligan. And now, the popular creator is back again with a new series, a sci-fi series airing on Apple TV called Pluribus. Although Pluribus has no connections to the Breaking Bad universe, you can feel Vince's touch on the series, and it's quite familiar for those who know his work.

Helmed by actor Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus is a chilling journey that takes us through a dystopian world where things are lovely and perfect. And it's just plain wrong. Here's what we know about the meaning behind the name Pluribus and what you can expect if you watch the series.



What exactly does "Pluribus" mean?

If you've considered watching Pluribus, you might think that the name sounds familiar. And for good reason. The unofficial motto of the United States, after all, is "E Pluribus Unum." It's a Latin phrase which means, "out of many, one" (via People). Essentially, it means that our diverse and multitudinous nation is united in purpose.

But how does that translate to the Apple TV sci-fi series? The show's creator, Vince Gilligan, called the name "a tip of the hat" to the U.S. motto, but added that the show is "not intended to be just American," in an October 2025 interview with Tech Radar.



He added, "I really want this to be a show for the whole world. And I liked the idea of out of many, one, in reference to the democracy of the United States, but also out of many people from all around the world, one."

Here's what 'Pluribus' is about.

If you're interested in watching Pluribus, you might be wondering what exactly it's about. And while we can provide a quick summary of the world it's set in, it's pretty clear that we aren't entirely supposed to know what's going on. The main character, Carol, played by Rhea, is "the most miserable person in the world."

As she goes through her day, everyone around her is going out of their way to try to make her happy. Which sounds nice on the surface, but it gets creepy and weird pretty quickly. Not only are people willing to make Carol happy, but they're willing to do it at all costs.



At one point, an exasperated Carol asks if she requested a hand grenade, would they give her one? The answer, of course, was yes. Same for a request for a bazooka or tank. It becomes clear throughout the episodes that Carol is resistant to whatever has changed everyone else to a biddable, compliant, and painfully happy herd of people that seem to be poorly imitating being human.