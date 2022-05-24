[SPOILER] Had the Worst Day Ever in the Mid-Season Finale of 'Better Call Saul'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the mid-season finale of Better Call Saul.

Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) hatched a master plan to systematically destroy Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) a while ago — and they are about to reap the rewards of their efforts. The mid-season finale of Better Call Saul captures Howard's swan song, with a scene portraying the grisly death he suffers at the hands of Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Here's what happened to Howard on Better Call Saul.