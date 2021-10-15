Nope, Your Eyes Aren't Deceiving You — Bob Odenkirk Does "Appear" in 'Halloween Kills'

The latest installment of the Halloween franchise captures Michael Myers ' next killing spree in harrowing detail. James Jude Courtney once again reprises his role as the ruthless murderer, while Jamie Lee Curtis continues to portray Laurie Strode. What about the rest of the cast? Are the rumors anything to go by — does Bob Odenkirk appear in Halloween Kills ?

Strangely enough, Bob Odenkirk is one of the stars listed in the credits of 'Halloween Kills.'

A real multi-talent, Bob has written for hit shows like Tenacious D and Mr. Show, produced movies like Girlfriend's Day, and starred in the likes of Better Call Saul. Although he has been active for several decades now, he has rarely ever worked on slasher or horror movies. A picture of him does appear in Halloween Kills, however. So, how did the opportunity come about? Why is Bob credited on Halloween Kills?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Bob doesn't physically appear in Halloween Kills. A photograph of him as a young man made it into one of the scenes — mainly because the creator of Halloween Kills, David Gordon Green, felt that Bob looked sufficiently similar to one of Michael's former victims, a man also named Bob.

In an iconic scene of the OG 1978 Halloween, the young man goes downstairs to grab something from the fridge, only to bump into the bloodthirsty serial killer. Soon enough, he gets pinned to the wall and stabbed to death. As David told CinemaBlend, tracking down footage of the original Bob turned out to be a nightmare, so they opted for a compromise in the end.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

"In the original [John] Carpenter film, the Bob character, I wanted to have an acknowledgment of all the deaths from the previous film, but we couldn't track [the actor] down or get the rights," David said. "Somehow, we couldn't clear an image of Bob for our television news broadcast."

Article continues below advertisement

"And so I was frustrated by that because I wanted to acknowledge Bob's death, but we couldn't get footage of Bob," he added. "So I googled 'Bob 1970s high school,' and a photo of Bob Odenkirk popped up that looked just like Bob! So I thought, 'He's probably easier to find, let's go get him!'"