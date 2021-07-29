Bob Odenkirk's Son Assures Fans Dad Is "Going to Be OK"

On July 27, 2021, Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized for a “heart-related incident" while working on the sixth and final season of Breaking Bad's spinoff, Better Call Saul. Bob was on set when he collapsed for no apparent reason. Thankfully, crew members immediately called an ambulance and the actor was rushed to the hospital in Albuquerque.

Although the situation seemed dire initially, it looks — as of this July 29 writing — like he’s now past the worst of it, which we know thanks to a much-needed update from Bob’s son, Nate . Aside from being Bob's son, who is Nate Odenkirk? What does he do?

Who is Nate Odenkirk?

Bob Odenkirk remains in the hospital in Albuquerque following his cardiac incident on the New Mexico set of Better Call Saul. Thankfully, we know the actor is OK and in stable condition thanks to a statement from his representatives and a couple of social media posts from his son, Nate.

Nate Odenkirk is the oldest son of Bob and his wife Naomi Odenkirk, who were married back in 1997. Nate was born a year later his parents tied the knot, on December 3, 1998, making him 23 years old today. Nate has a younger sister named Erin, who was born in 2000.

Having a parent in “the industry” almost guarantees a career in Hollywood. According to his IMDb, Nate made his acting debut in Melvin Goes to Dinner, an award-winning comedy directed by his dad.

Nate has also made acting appearances in an episode of Spike TV’s Rat Bastards and in the 2020 short Scrub. But while Nate appears to have dabbled in some acting, it doesn’t seem to be his only calling. He’s also a very talented comedy writer, not unlike his uncle, Simpsons and Futurama writer Bill Odenkirk.

Nate worked as a production assistant on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! while he was still in college at DePaul University, and he also worked as a stage and management assistant for the Largo at the Coronet Theater in Los Angeles at the same time.

In addition to his work on the production side of shows, Nate has contributed his writing to publications like The Onion. Plus, his comedy chops have allowed him to specialize as a writer, editor, and publisher of satire pieces at The Inquirist Magazine.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021