Is 'The Lost Bus' Based on a True Story? The Wildfire Rescue That Inspired the Film “You have to make choices to create an authentic dramatic piece that conveys truth." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 18 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Apple TV+

Wildfires have long been a terrifying backdrop for real-life tragedies, but sometimes, out of disaster, stories of extraordinary bravery emerge. Director Paul Greengrass, known for bringing realism to the screen, took on one of those stories with The Lost Bus, an Apple TV Plus exclusive film. His incredible storytelling left many asking: Is The Lost Bus based on a true story?

Article continues below advertisement

The answer is yes, and the truth behind the movie is every bit as dramatic as what plays out on screen. Keep reading to learn more about the wildfire tragedy and survivors that inspired the movie.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Lost Bus' is based on the true story of the 2018 Camp Fire.

According to PBS, on November 8, 2018, an electrical failure on Pacific Gas and Electric's (PG&E) transmission line sparked a fire that became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century. It killed 85 people, destroyed most of the town of Paradise, CA, and displaced more than 50,000 residents.

AP reported PG&E later pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and one felony count of unlawfully starting a fire. These charges led to a $13.5 billion settlement, as reported by CNN. The tragic event was named Camp Fire after Camp Creek Road, near where it originated. Out of that devastation came a remarkable story of a school bus filled with children who managed to escape against impossible odds.

Article continues below advertisement

The film draws from Lizzie Johnson’s book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, focusing on the true story of bus driver Kevin McKay and teachers Mary Ludwig and Abbie Davis. Together, they led 22 children through the fire and traffic, a 30-mile journey that took five long hours. Kevin later told CBS News that they tore his shirt and soaked it in water to help the kids breathe through the smoke. He said, "We were coughing and my eyes were hurting. I knew we had to do something."

Article continues below advertisement

'The Lost Bus' shows how survival stories resonate long after tragedy.

Director Paul and writer Brad Ingelsby focused on balancing accuracy with cinematic storytelling. “You have to make choices to create an authentic dramatic piece that conveys truth,” Paul explained to Time. He arranged for Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, who portray the driver and Mary the teacher, to meet the real survivors. To not be insensitive to Paradise, they rebuilt the setting in Ruidoso, NM, using an abandoned campus where they could stage controlled fire sequences safely.

The crew recreated the eerie light of a wildfire by shooting in one-hour time slots when the lighting was just right and laying gas lines to create realistic but contained flames. Paul wanted audiences to feel the claustrophobia and fear that survivors described, especially during the final stretch of the drive when flames surrounded the bus. Those cinematic choices kept everyone safe while creating a film that was as authentic as possible.

Article continues below advertisement

By focusing on the adults who refused to give up, the film reminds viewers that courage is not limited to first responders or trained professionals. Sometimes, everyday people become part of the defense in unimaginable situations. But the driver of the real bus was quick to honor the brave firefighters who risked their lives that day. He said in his CBS interview, "Our firemen were going the opposite direction we were. And that's pretty awesome."

Article continues below advertisement

The Camp Fire remains one of the most devastating disasters in recent memory, but this incredible survival story within it highlights the human instinct to protect one another. Through The Lost Bus, those moments of bravery reach a wider audience, ensuring the sacrifices and decisions made that day are not forgotten.