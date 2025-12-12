‘RHOBH’ Star Amanda Frances Was Slammed Online for Calling Her Stepchildren Her Own The Bravo newcomer's r fiancé, Eddie Tsivislavsky, has two children from a previous marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 12 2025, 5:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@xoamandafrances

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills introduced fans to a new diamond holder, Amanda Frances. Amanda, a self-professed "money queen," is all about her business. The entrepreneur built her following by sharing with her followers the ins and outs of good business practices and savvy money skills.

During her first Housewives season, Amanda, who has over 500,000 Instagram followers, discussed her role as a wife-to-be, mother, and bonus mom. However, some fans didn't appreciate how she described her relationship with the latter. Here's what to know about Amanda's kids.

Source: Bravo

Who are Amanda Frances's kids?

In December 2024, Amanda became engaged to her fiancé, Eddie Tsivislavsky, after five years of dating. According to their interview with Wedding Forward discussing their engagement, she and her longtime partner became a blended family quickly. "We moved in together in 2021, got pregnant in 2022 and 2023 and I guess the rest is history." In 2022, their first child, Canaan, followed by their daughter, Delilah. Before they met, Eddie was already a father to two children, Liam and Shoshana, from his previous marriage.

While being a bonus mom isn't for everyone, Amanda fully embraced the role and is hands-on with Liam and Shoshana. They often appear on her Instagram alongside their younger siblings. In November 2025, Amanda snapped several photos of the entire family enjoying Thanksgiving together. "Everything I always wanted," Amanda captioned the family post. "Gratitude abounds. >>Happy Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours.May we all notice how recognize how incredibly good the good things are today."

Amanda Frances was criticized online for referring to her stepchildren as her own.

Much like any housewife who came before her, Amanda brought her entire family onto RHOBH. During her first episode, she introduced Liam and Shoshana as her "children" rather than calling them her stepchildren and that she "raises them" with her fiance. Some fans took offense by reference choice and shared as much in Amanda's social media comments.

On Dec. 12, the Rich as F*ck: More Money Than You Know What To Do With, author shared a screenshot of a fan telling her she should've said "step" on the show out of respect for her stepchildrens' mother. Amanda also shared the text exchange between her and Eddie's ex-wife and showed that she approved of the comment and captioned the post, “When you have to let your step kids’ mom know you said ‘I’m raising them’ on camera and she comes back like this."

"And you are raising our children and I’m very grateful you’re such a an attuned and a wonderful stepmom … whatever drama they wanna try to create I mean good luck cause we’re f---ing solid," the woman wrote. “It’s OK I expected this … And I expect there to be f---ing more." Amanda then added more text to her story, stating she was "tremendously thankful for a supportive co-parenting dynamics" that made all four of her chilren feel "loved and cared for." She also discussed the drama on her Instagram feed in a caption underneath an Instagram carousel of her and the kids.

Liam and Shoshana are 100 percent my children," Amanda wrote. "They are 100 percent my family. They are 100 percent two of the best things that ever happened to me." "I vowed to love, treat and care for them as my own before I met them — over five and a half years ago now — and I have taken that promise incredibly seriously," she added. "None of this is changeable or debatable. It just… is."