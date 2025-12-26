Mendeecees Harris Says He and Yandy Smith Split up “Over a Year” Ago Amid Cheating Rumors The 'Love & Hip-Hop' couple were together for 20 years and share two children. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 26 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On the long-running reality show Love & Hip-Hop, many of the relationships that have come and gone have been complicated, to say the least. But among the romantic crash outs that sometimes result in violence. Of the controversial Love & Hip-Hop couples, the pair fans initially thought they didn't have to worry about was Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris. Many of us met the couple during Yandy's Love & Hip-Hop: New York days and have followed their story to Atlanta.

Throughout their time on TV, Yandy and Mendeecees were a solid reality TV couple, showing their lives as parents to two children and their business moves. But they've since caught attention for the ins and outs of their marriage, including a revelation from Mendeecees that they're no longer together. Here's what to know about their split.

Mendeecees Harris confirmed he and Yandy Smith-Harris are no longer together.

In a December 2025 interview with The Streetz Morning Takeover Show, Mendeecees set the record straight about his and Yandy's marital status. He confirmed to fellow Love & Hip-Hop star Yung Joc and the rest of the show's hosts that the divorce rumors about them were true and that they had been "split up for over a year." "We're not together," Mendeecees declared.

The Streetz Morning Takeover Show co-host Shawty the Comedian further pried into the Smith-Harris's business by asking him if he and Yandy were getting a divorce. This prompted Mendeecees to dispel an ongoing rumor that they were never legally married. He confirmed that, despite fans watching them get married on TV, they never got around to signing legal papers. Mendeecees also stressed their illegal yet personal union wasn't for the cameras.

"It was Yandy's idea," he explained. "In the beginning, through battles with courts and fines, she said 'let's not sign the papers, and I was like 'alright cool.' And I guess it kind of just stayed that way."

Mendeecees's admission that he and Yandy are no longer together comes amid several infidelity rumors on his part. One of the rumors involved Tamar Braxton. One week after they appeared in Tamar's visual for her album, Heartbreak Retrograde, YouTuber Funky Dineva alleged that he caught the two reality stars kissing while the world assumed he was still married to Yandy. However, Tamar and Mendeecees denied they were ever together.

How long was Mendeecees in jail?

For many Love & Hip-Hop fans, Yandy and Mendeecees's breakup comes as a shock, especially after watching how much they've supported each other through the years. The businesswoman was by her man's side for many challenging moments, including his 2015 prison conviction.

According to the Department of Justice, in December 2015, Mendeecees pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to 97 months (eight years) in federal prison 2015 and began serving his time in 2016. However, Mendeecees only served four years of his sentenced and was released from the prison in November 2020.

Yandy was by her partner's side throughout his prison sentence. Although they're no longer together, Mendeecees credits her for helping him then and shaping into the man he is today. “After 20 years, that person helped change who you are," he said on The Streetz Morning Takeover. "I matured in so many ways being with Yandy. I wouldn’t be the man I am today if it wasn’t for her."