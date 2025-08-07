Three Children Gone: Yung Joc’s Brother Endures Gut-Wrenching Family Tragedy "I'm hurting. My family's hurting. My brother's hurting." By Niko Mann Published Aug. 7 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Jasiel Amon Robinson, otherwise known as rapper Yung Joc, may be surprised to learn what happened to his brother and his family in early 2025. Yung Joc's brother suffered from a horrific tragedy on Feb. 19 in Atlanta, Ga.

Article continues below advertisement

The recording artist shared the news on his radio show, Yung Joc & The Streetz Morning Takeover, a few days after the tragedy on WEAS-FM in Atlanta.

Source: GoFundMe

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Yung Joc's brother and his family?

Yung Joc's brother lost his three children in a fire in Atlanta, Ga., on Feb. 19, 2025. Four-year-old Jhacari White, 9-month-old Xhalia White, and 2-year-old Xyla White died in an apartment fire in Atlanta Ga. According to 11Alive News, the fire broke out on the 300 block of Fairburn Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival on the scene, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Smith said fire and smoke were seen coming from an apartment on the second floor.

Everyone was reportedly rescued from the flames; however, the three children died of smoke inhalation at the hospital. Yung Joc shared news of the tragedy just days later on his radio show. "If you just joining us this morning, we were speaking on the three lives lost in the apartment fire in Atlanta," he began. "I think I may have just dropped the bomb on people, because I don't think people knew that that was my brother, uh, my brother's family."

Article continues below advertisement

"I — I just have to say it. So I — I want people to know that I intentionally did not want to speak out on it, because I did not want to overshadow this story, but the reality of it is, I'm human. We're human," he continued. "And I'm hurting. My family's hurting. My brother's hurting. Um, his girlfriend's hurting. Um, and I don't think it's really hit just yet, you know? Because I — I think they're still in shock a little."

Article continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Young Joc's family.

Yung Joc also shared that the fire happened on his niece, Xyla's, birthday. "It wasn't just for their lives being lost, it was actually the middle child's birthday," he added. "I don't know if you understand the level of trauma this brings to our community and the family. That this affects directly or indirectly. I'm sad, I'm hurt, I'm human, and I'm trying to be professional."

Article continues below advertisement

A GoFundMe was set up for the children's mother, Jahda White, and more than $44,000 was raised through donations. The fire happened at the Country Oaks Apartments, and per Fox News, the children were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital after being rescued from the building, but they did not survive. The fire department thinks the cause of the blaze was electrical.