Investigation Underway After Teenage Boy Layton Carr Dies in Industrial Fire Layton Carr died in a massive fire at Fairfield Industrial Park in England. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 5 2025, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

On Friday, May 2, 2025, a massive fire broke out at Fairfield Industrial Park in England. Fire crews battled the blaze until it was extinguished. Later that night, 14-year-old Layton Carr was reported missing, and as the investigation unfolded, the tragedy worsened.

Article continues below advertisement

According to multiple reports, Layton's body was discovered in the wreckage. Now, as a community mourns the heartbreaking loss of a young life, questions remain. In fact, many want to know: What happened to Layton Carr? Here's everything we know so far about the events leading to this devastating tragedy.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Layton Carr?

As of now, it's believed that Layton Carr died in the fire. The full circumstances remain unclear, but as more details come to light, we will continue to provide updates on this horrific incident.

In a statement to The Times, authorities explained, "Shortly after 8 p.m. on [Friday], we received a report via the fire service of a fire near Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead. Emergency services attended, and the fire was extinguished a short time later."

Article continues below advertisement

The family of Layton Carr, 14, who died in a fire at an industrial estate in Gateshead on Friday, have described him as a "kind, caring and loving boy", adding: "He was loved by all that met him, and it showed." — LBC News (@LBCNews) May 5, 2025

"Subsequently, last night we issued an appeal for missing boy Layton Carr — it was believed he was in the area at the time," the statement added. "Sadly, following searches carried out by Northumbria Police and partners at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, a body believed to be that of 14-year-old Layton Carr was located deceased inside the building. His next of kin have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers."

Article continues below advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Jenkins also spoke with The Times and described the death as "an extremely tragic incident where a boy has sadly lost his life." "Our thoughts are with Layton's family as they begin to attempt to process the loss of their loved one," she added. "Our specialist officers will continue to support them in whatever way they can. We ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe page was launched by a close friend of Layton's mother to help cover living expenses and funeral costs. As of Monday, May 5, the fundraiser had surpassed its goal, raising over £16,442 (nearly $22,000).

Article continues below advertisement

Several young children were arrested following Layton Carr's death.

Not long after the discovery of Layton Carr's body, Northumbria Police arrested 14 children between the ages of 11 and 14 on suspicion of manslaughter, according to The Guardian. In a statement released on Sunday, May 4, a police spokesperson shared that all 14 minors had since been released on bail while investigations continue.

14 children - aged between 11 and 14 - have been arrested on suspicion of the manslaughter of a teenage boy who died in a fire in Gateshead on Friday.



A body believed to be that of 14 y/o Layton Carr was found in a building at an industrial estate.



My report for BBC Look North: pic.twitter.com/5LCjvMybcB — Martin Lindsay (@martinlindsay_) May 4, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

The profound loss has sent shockwaves through the school community. David Thompson, headteacher at Layton's school, expressed the depth of their grief. "Our school community is heartbroken," he said. "Layton was a valued and much-loved member of Year 9, and he will be greatly missed by everyone. We extend our sincere condolences to Layton's family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."