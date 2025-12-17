'RHONJ' Alum Kathy Wakile Welcomes Her First Grandchild: “Our Miracle, Our Forever” The new addition to the Wakile family surprisingly reunited Kathy with her cousin, Teresa Giudice. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 17 2025, 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kathywakile

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile is celebrating a major life milestone years after stepping away from reality TV. Kathy, who appeared on RHONJ during Seasons 3 through 7 before exiting the show amid ongoing family tension with cousin Teresa Giudice, revealed she's going by a new name these days: Grandma.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2025, the fan-favorite Bravolebrity shared the joyful news that her daughter, Victoria Wakile, welcomed her first child, ushering Kathy into her grandma era and, surprisingly, helping mend some long-fractured family relationships along the way. Here's what to know about the former reality star's grandchild.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Wakile introduced fans to her first grandchild in a December 2025 Instagram post.

Although Kathy officially became a grandmother in November 2025, she eventually shared the happy news with her fans several weeks later. On Dec. 16, 2025, the former Bravolebrity posted several photos of her daughter, Victoria's hospital birthing room. The photos included group pictures of Kathy, her husband, Rich Wakile, her son, Joseph Wakile, and Victoria's husband, Teddy Kosmidis. Dolores Catania's ex-boyfriend, David Principe, also made an appearance in the Instagram carousel.

In the photos, the family gushed over Victoria's baby girl, Xronia Polla Eleftheria “Teddi” Kosmidis. "Forty days wrapped in a baby bubble, where time slows and love multiplies," Kathy captioned the post. "Our hearts are overflowing in ways we never knew were possible. Our family is so incredibly blessed by our sweet girl, our miracle, our forever."

Article continues below advertisement

Baby Teddi is Kathy's first grandchild, and, based on her social media posts, she's already basking in her new role. Victoria is also loving being a mom, as she also shared a post in December 2025 from her naming ceremony. The photo carousel included multiple stunning photos of the baby wearing a floral headband with a soft pink backdrop. In the post, Victoria confirmed her daughter was born on Nov. 5, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

"Today, on your name day, and every day, may you always be guided by faith, protected by love, and surrounded by light in every season of your life," she wrote. "How we’ve prayed for you, our girl. You are pure magic. You are our freedom." Kathy also left another heartwarming message on her daughter's post to share how happy she was to have her grandchild in her life. "Just when you think your heart has reached its fullest, God gently expands it—making room for deeper love, greater wonder," Kathy commented. "Eleftheria, our baby girl. We are so completely in love."

Kathy Wakile's grandchild reunited her with her cousin, Teresa Giudice.

They say a new life can bring the best out of people, and the adage seems to be true for Kathy. Before her granddaughter's birth, the former Bravolebrity reunited with her longtime sparring partner, Teresa Giudice. According to Teresa's December 2025 interview with the Turning the Tables podcast, the RHONJ OG, who had recently made headlines for reuniting with her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, said she also reunited with her Kathy and Rosie Pierri, with whom she had several contentious battles with when they were on the show during Seasons 2 and 7.

Article continues below advertisement

"I mean, my brother’s like my only family, besides Kathy and Rosie, in New Jersey," Teresa said of her first cousins. "Like, that’s the only family I have." "So, did I want to make up with my brother? Yes. He’s my blood, you know. I mean, I did reach out to Kathy, too. She was very nice. "Her daughter’s having a baby, so I was so happy for her. It was very nice, and then Kathy sent a beautiful text to both of us, to me and my brother, saying, ‘I’m so happy you guys made up.’”