Tony Dokoupil Is Out on 'CBS Mornings' — Here's Who Is Rumored to Replace Him Tony Dokoupil's first day on 'CBS Evening News' is set for January 5, 2026. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 19 2025, 5:18 p.m. ET

The friendly face of Tony Dokoupil has graced the morning television sets of millions of Americans since 2019. The charismatic host has the ideal pep-to-soothing ratio for a morning host, and CBS Mornings has seen a formidable trio between Tony and his co-hosts, Gayle King and Nate Burleson. But the Terrific Trio is no more.

In December 2025, it was announced that Tony would be departing CBS Mornings and moving on to a larger role. But who is going to replace him? Here's what we know about who will have to fill his large and witty shoes on CBS Mornings.

Source: CBS Mornings

Tony Dokoupil is leaving 'CBS Mornings.' Here's why, and who will replace him.

Although morning viewers will be sad to see Tony go, he's not going far. About 12 hours, actually. Tony will be hosting Evening News, which was previously helmed by Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, who will wrap up their time behind the wheel at the end of December 2025.

So, who will replace Tony on the CBS Mornings set? It's hard to say. CBS, under the steady hand of CBS News's Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, has yet to announce a replacement, but there are several names circulating as speculation for possible replacements. According to TV Insider, one of those rumored to be in the running to replace Tony is Vladimir Duthiers, who has been a correspondent for CBS News since 2014. They also acknowledge that CBS has hired out of the network recently by bringing in ABC News's Matt Gutman, meaning the sky may be the limit.

Source: Instagram Matt Gutman, Lindsey Reiser, and Vladimir Duthiers

Another option is Lindsey Reiser, who has been at CBS since 2024 and has co-hosted CBS Saturday Mornings alongside Vladimir. It's unclear who the network will pick, but fans will likely already be familiar with whoever is chosen. Of course, this may all happen again in May 2026, when Gayle's contract is set to expire, the outlet notes.

When does Tony Dokoupil start 'Evening News'?

For those waiting to watch Tony make the big jump from mornings to evenings, the question you may ask yourself is: when will Tony start on Evening News?

According to TV Insider, the big change all happens on Jan. 5, 2026. So that will be Tony's official first day at the helm of the major Evening News slot. It's an extraordinary opportunity for an anchor like Tony, and provides him a chance to step into a more primetime role, enhancing his portfolio. Evening news slots are considered the gold star standard for anchors, after all.