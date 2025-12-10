CBS News Anchor Tony Dokoupil Is Married to Another Prominent TV Journalist Dokpoupil is now set to take one of the most prestigious jobs in journalism. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 10 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

CBS News is still reeling from the changes that its new leader, Bari Weiss, has implemented since joining the company. Among those changes is the naming of Tony Dokoupil, one of the hosts of CBS's morning show, as the anchor of the Evening News, traditionally considered to be the network's most prestigious job.

Following the news that Tony had been appointed to this role, many naturally wanted to know more about Tony's life, including who he's married to. Here's what we know.

Who is Tony Dokoupil's wife?

Tony is married to fellow TV journalist Katy Tur, who is likely best known for her time working at NBC News, in which she often found herself being attacked by President Trump during his first term in office. The two actually first met at work on MSNBC during Tony's stint with the network. According to Politico, Tony proposed in 2017, which is also the year the two of them got married.

"After Katy spent the last year and a half on the road covering the presidential campaign and election of Donald Trump, there is no where else she would have wanted to be when Tony popped the question!" a reporter said at the time."They celebrated with delicious food and cocktails Saturday evening reminiscing about their chance encounter in the makeup room at work that lead to their happily ever after.”

The two of them are not super public about their relationship, but they do share posts about one another on Instagram. While the two of them are not always talking about one another in public, they share two children and seem to have found a way to balance their personal lives with the public nature of their roles. Now that Tony is taking on an even more high-profile job, we'll see how his relationship with Katy figures in.

.@tonydokoupil has been named anchor of the @CBSEveningNews. Starting Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, he will usher in an ambitious new era for America’s longest-running nightly newscast.



Source: X/@CBSMornings

What is Katy Tur doing for work now?

Although her greatest period of prominence came during Trump's first presidential campaign and his time in the White House, Katy has continued to work for MSNBC (now MS Now), where she hosts Katy Tur Reports, a daytime news show that runs from 2-4 every weekday on the network. She has been working in some capacity for NBC for 20 years now, since she was fresh out of college.

When the two of them first met, Tony and Katy were already both remarkably successful journalists. In the years since, that's only become more true, and now, Tony has been given one of the most prestigious jobs in all of journalism. Anchoring CBS Evening News is a job Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow both did during the network's earliest days on television.