Katy Tur Just Announced That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child

After enduring the year 2020, we think that just about everybody could use a bundle of joy, and on Jan. 25, MSNBC’s Katy Tur and her husband, Tony Dokoupil, announced that they were expecting exactly that. The couple, who married in 2017, shared that their unborn daughter would be the newest addition to their growing family. But, how many children do Katy and Tony already have? 

Katy Tur and Tony Dokoupil are expecting their second child together.

Katy and Tony welcomed their first child together — Theodore, who they affectionately call “Teddy” — in 2017, and their daughter is expected to arrive sometime in May of 2021. Teddy and their unborn daughter are Tony and Katy’s only children together, but Tony does have two children from a previous relationship. 

Katy confirmed the news of her pregnancy during MSNBC Live with Katy Tur, where she shared that Teddy and his siblings are just as excited to meet their family’s new addition. "A little bit of personal breaking news before we go. Leave it to Page Six to scoop my own announcement, but Tony and I are expecting a baby girl this May. Her two older brothers and her older sister are all very excited, as are mom and dad."

Katy had pregnancy complications with her first child, Teddy

Katy — who was rushed into an emergency surgery during the birth of her first child, Teddy — was vocal about the fact that her first time giving birth was no walk in the park. After an unplanned c-section, Katy said that accomplishing everyday tasks became extremely difficult. "Teddy was born healthy, but small, really small, 6 pounds and 4 1/2 ounces-small. A few days later he got even smaller, down to 5 pounds and 15 ounces. He was in the seventh percentile.”

She explained, "That first month, while I was still recovering from major surgery, exhausted and in pain, adjusting to my new self, Tony was there, changing diapers, bringing me food, letting me nap. Then he was back at work and it was all me. And yes, I figured it out."

Katy, who returned to work only a few months after giving birth, used her experience to speak out in support of extended paid maternal leave. She previously said on-air, “It is insane that 25 percent of women go back to work after two weeks — two weeks — and I think it’s insane that seven out of 10 men go back after 10 days or less.”

During her impassioned plea, she thanked MSNBC for accommodating her needs and slammed lawmakers for not making a change sooner. She concluded, “Not because they want to go back, almost nobody wants to go back to work that soon, because they are forced to go back either because they can’t afford to stay home or they feel societal or professional pressure to prove that they are serious about their job.”

