Gayle King Sustained a Pretty Concerning Injury on Her Foot

Gayle King Sustained a Pretty Concerning Injury on Her FootBy Chris Barilla
May. 20 2022, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
It goes without saying at this point that Gayle King is one of the most recognizable faces in daytime television. Working closely at O, The Oprah Magazine alongside her dear friend Oprah Winfrey while simultaneously co-hosting CBS Mornings, Gayle has proven her prowess as a broadcast journalist and media personality time and time again
When you're as famous as Gayle is, fans naturally tend to analyze every single aspect of your life. That's exactly what went on when the star showed up to an event with an injury that immediately turned heads. So, what happened to Gayle's foot? Keep reading to find out!
What happened to Gayle King's foot?
When Gayle showed up at The Hollywood Reporter’s yearly "Most Powerful People in Media" showcase in New York City on May 17, 2022, it was clear that something was afoot — her foot, specifically, as the celebrity was spotted sporting one heel and one colorful clog. An odd fashion statement, of course, but Gayle told Page Six that it was out of necessity after a recent injury.
"I went to bed on Saturday, and I woke up Sunday to go pee, and I don’t know what it is, but the minute I touched the floor, I crumbled. I think it’s my Achilles," she explained to the publication.
When asked if she went to see a doctor to diagnose the exact issue with her foot, Gayle seemingly brushed it off a bit.
"Well, it’s feeling better, so I’m going to wait a couple of days, and if it’s still like this, I’m going to go to the doctor," she explained, adding, "I hate going to the doctor!"
When Page Six reps pushed Gayle that her response was "ridiculous," Gayle agreed and noted that her family thought the same thing.
"This is what my son and daughter said to me today: 'Mom, this is ridiculous. You should go to the doctor,'" she said. "If it’s like this by Thursday, I’ll go."
The "Most Powerful People in Media" event had a pretty stacked guest list.
Gayle wasn't the only power player in attendance at The Hollywood Reporter's yearly soiree. The journalist was joined by her two CBS Mornings co-hosts Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil. Aside from the CBS Mornings team, the likes of Brooke Shields and her daughter Rowan Henchy were also in attendance.
Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Jenna Bush Hager made appearances at the event as well.
Gayle's injury comes right after her first Mother's Day as a grandmother.
Despite the fact that Gayle is clearly dealing with some physical pain at the moment, the reporter's heart was most definitely full when she celebrated her first Mother's Day as a grandmother. Her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, gave birth to Gayle's first grandson back in September 2021. From the flicks that Gayle shared on social media during the holiday, it's clear that she's enjoying life with her growing family, and no foot injury could stop that.