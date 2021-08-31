What's Next For Anthony Mason After He Resigns as Anchor for ‘CBS This Morning’?

It's always disheartening when a favorite television personality rides off into the sunset. Some shows just aren't the same for folks after their beloved talent has departed, this is true for scripted dramas and sitcoms as well as news shows like CBS This Morning . Many fans of the daytime series want to know: What happened to Anthony Mason?

"I didn't think that I'd leave a locker room and find another like I did in football." ~ @nateburleson @kylebrandt , @PSchrags and @heykayadams share their final goodbyes to Nate Burleson pic.twitter.com/5rWgB7BSPM

Neeraj continued, "After 40 years as one of the great talents, writing and crafting impeccable pieces that are thought provoking and memorable, later this summer Anthony will step away from the anchor desk to do what he loves most — reporting stories about culture." Adding that "[Mason] defines the atmosphere of the country and how culture changes it. He believes fiercely that art and music are integral to our culture, not merely odd indulgences. They frequently define our time in very real ways."

President and co-head of CBS News and Stations, Neeraj Khemlani, issued a memo to CBS This Morning staffers of Mason's shift, offering up kind words on the personality's work ethic: "He has shared his passion for the kind of storytelling we are looking to increase across the news division and he will take on a new role that is tailor-made for him."

Mason will still hold reporting duties with CBS This Morning and other network news programs when it comes to Culture.

Next TV reported that Mason would be stepping away from his anchoring duties on the show in order to make way for former NFL wide receiver turned commentator and TV show host Nate Burleson .

But is that really why Anthony Mason is leaving the anchor desk on 'CBS This Morning'?

National Enquirer claims Mason's new role was actually a sexist play by Gayle King who wanted to get an attractive, younger male anchor at the helm in Nate Burleson.

Article continues below advertisement

The story's feature is packed with quotes like: "TV is a visual medium and while Anthony may be a great journalist, Gayle wanted a hot guy to make the show sexier!" The story also avers that King's tenure on the show just wasn't cutting it and that she needed a hot dude to create a different dynamic.

CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani on bringing 'NFL Today' analyst Nate Burleson to 'CBS This Morning': "There is no doubt that Nate’s experiences and broader interests in news, sports and entertainment will be an exciting addition to the table" https://t.co/gqZNHhvtXM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 27, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

"Producers went all in on Gayle, but it hasn’t paid off and Anthony was a sacrificial lamb. Anthony is a brilliant newsman, but he ain’t sexy. And Gayle loves Nate!" an inside source reportedly told the tabloid. However, GossipCop reported that Burleson's casting came straight from CBS News execs Khemlani and Wendy McMahon.

The outlet also pointed out that Burleson has held many hosting duties for the network in the past. After testing ratings and audience reactions, plus seeing his body of work it could be that "the higher ups" thought he would do well on CBS This Morning. It also shed some light on the claims that This Morning was going to head more towards "fluff' pieces than legitimate journalism.

Article continues below advertisement

So busy lately missed this. Well deserved but will miss him on #gmfb. Live the vibe of that show. .. Nate Burleson leaving popular NFL show for 'CBS This Morning' https://t.co/QWco2C7w1a via @nypostsports — Paola Boivin (@PaolaBoivin) August 25, 2021

Executive producer for the network Shawna Thomas seemed to take pride in the show's ability to dig deeper into stories than other news programs, and rejected the idea that "fluff" stories were going to become the program's focus.