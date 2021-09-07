'CBS This Morning' Co-Host Nate Burleson Met His Wife in College — Details!

After five years on-air with the popular program Good Morning Football, co-host Nate Burleson recently exited the show. The sports broadcaster is now the co-host of CBS This Morning alongside Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil.

Though he was sad to leave behind his "family" at his previous job, Nate is excited about his latest role. "Make the next chapter the best chapter ... @cbsthismorning," he shared on Instagram in August 2021.