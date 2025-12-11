Fans of Tyler Perry's 'Sistas' Want to Know if Karen Is Leaving the Show Karen is played by Ebony Oobsidian. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 11 2025, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you are a fan of Tyler Perry's show Sistas, you're probably wondering about one of the main characters on the BET drama, Karen Mott. Viewers want to know Karen, who is played by Ebony Obsidian, is leaving Atlanta, after her storyline seemed to indicate a move was in the works.

No official word about the character leaving the show has been made by Tyler or BET, nor has Ebony's exit been announced, so, is Karen leaving Sistas or not?

Is Karen leaving 'Sistas'?

Yes, Karen is leaving Sistas — at least for the time being. Karen tells Aaron (played by Kevin A. Walton) on the show that she wants to relocate to Seattle and leave Atlanta. During the most recent episode, Fatima, Sabrina, Karen, and Andi celebrate her upcoming departure at a party at Maurice's house. Dani meets up with the group, and they go clubbing.

Karen also tells her mother that she is moving with Aaron and their daughter, Faith. Karen's mother, Miss Lisa (played by Shari Belafonte), is initially not happy with the move and says she doesn't understand the couple's decision to leave Atlanta. However, she later accepts the situation. Karen also tells Maurice, Pam, and Dani that they can have her salon.

Tonight it goes DOWN, and nothing is off-limits. With the season finale one episode away, tensions explode, and the girls get WILD. Don’t miss an all-new Sistas TONIGHT at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/yr3XonbHKh — Tyler Perry’s Sistas (@SistasOnBET) December 10, 2025

The episode also featured Sabrina (played by Novi Brown) as she finds Andi (played by KJ Smith) in the bathroom trying to get herself together. Earlier, Andi and Dr. Vaughn had an encounter after he went to the club to look for her after feeling slighted. Andi confronted him and said she knew he covered for Dr. Cruz, and she accused him of pretending to be an advocate for women. Dr. Vaughn replied that she was wrong and that if it weren’t for him, Karen would be dead.

Sabrina later finds Andi in the bathroom and asks her what the matter is. Andi tells her about Dr. Vaughn, and then she gets upset and says she is tired of men who are liars, and Sabrina tells her that not everyone is like the good doctor. After Sabrina uses Jordan as an example, Andi snaps “F--k Jordan!” Penelope, Jordan's sister, comes out of a bathroom stall at that moment and goes off on Andi. "What did you say about my brother?”

Fans were anticipating the show's season finale, and they left comments about the episode on social media after a clip was shared on X. "Been waiting all week for the show & it doesn’t even show up," wrote one fan. Another fan was excited to see the showdown in the bathroom. "I'm so here for the bathroom scene. Andi better clock Peneloepe."