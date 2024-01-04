Home > Television What Happened to Jordan on 'Sistas'? Sean Sagar Takes the Spotlight in Season 7 Actor Sean Sagar is now playing Jordan on 'Sistas' after the character was recast, but fans aren't really convinced that he's Andi's type. By Sarah Walsh Jan. 4 2024, Published 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram @officialseansagar

Season 7 of Tyler Perry's show Sistas kicked off with a whirlwind of changes. The show introduced viewers to new storylines, fresh dynamics, and, notably, a recast of the character Jordan.

The drama-comedy series' audience is grappling with Jordan's unexpected transformation. The character was recast and is now portrayed by Sean Sagar. So, what's the deal with the recast? Many fans are disappointed with the change and want answers. Here's what we know.

What happened to Jordan on 'Sistas'?

One of the most significant changes in Season 7 is the fact that Jordan's character was recast! Previously portrayed by a different actor, Sean Sagar is now playing Jordan and not everyone is happy about the change. Known for his roles in The Covenant and The Gentlemen, Sean brings a fresh perspective to the role.

As Jordan, he takes on the challenging position of becoming Andi's new love interest, while also becoming a formidable adversary to Gary — played by Chido Nwokocha — who intends to disrupt Andi's career and personal life. The recast signals a shift in dynamics and adds an extra layer to the storyline.

The characters in 'Sistas' are facing some serious challenges and changes in Season 7.

Danni and Tony's relationship is solidified, Karen is preparing to open a new salon, and Sabrina has a new man named Rich. Not to mention, Michael, Zac's son, is in foster care because of a police intervention. Amid these developments, Andi and Jordan navigate their blossoming romance. Jordan's political aspirations add a layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama.

Fans aren't loving the fact that Jordan's character was recast.

The recasting of Jordan hasn't been without controversy, as fans of Sistas have expressed mixed emotions about the change. Some fans have been particularly vocal about the perceived incongruity between Sean's portrayal and the character they grew accustomed to. The idea that the new actor may not fit the mold of Andi's ideal love interest has led to skepticism and disappointment among viewers.

How the show handled the character recast has left fans perplexed. The show didn't acknowledge or explain the change within the storyline. The abrupt transition between actors without addressing the change is leaving fans feeling disconnected.

Despite the initial backlash, Sean Sagar is giving off good vibes.

While Jordan being recast was a bit jarring at first, it also provided an opportunity for the narrative to evolve and surprise audiences. As Season 7 unfolds, viewers can anticipate Sean infusing his own flair into the character and offering a fresh take on Jordan's role in the web of relationships and drama that defines the show!