Rumors Follow 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 18 "Disqualified" Queen — Discord Clears the Air “I’ve always been my biggest fan, but at some point you question yourself, like, am I delusional?” By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 10 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Entertainment Weekly

The name of the game for RuPaul's Drag Race is big emotions, big movements, big costumes, and massive personalities. For the most part, this means that there's a fair share of drama, but everyone seems to be there to have a good time and take home the big RPDR win.

Article continues below advertisement

However, sometimes that drama bleeds into the online spaces, and it can cause rumors and speculation to run rampant. For Season 18, airing in January 2026, rumors have followed one queen in particular, suggesting that she was disqualified before the season even aired. But did it actually happen? The queen in question — Discord Addams — has cleared the air, offering the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

Was there a Queen disqualified from Season 18 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' or not?

Discord is an alt Queen who blends her two personas — Discordia, the Roman goddess of disagreements and war; and Addams, for the Addams family — to create a feisty, fiery, on-stage alternative vibe that plays well in her adopted home state of Florida.

But before she could make her triumphant debut with the premiere of Season 18 of RuPaul's Drag Race in January 2026, rumors began flying that she was disqualified from the show. So, is it true? According to Discord, no. She has not been disqualified. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Discord explained.

Article continues below advertisement

“There’s a rumour going on right now that I’m disqualified from this season. Like, we’re not even having this conversation right now. Like, I’m not even here," she joked. “Here’s what happened. RuPaul found that tweet from Shea, realized that I’m an awful, terrible racist, and then disqualified me from the season, and I’m edited out," she added. "There’s a rumor that I got into a fist fight over an eyelash curler. There’s a rumor that RuPaul disqualified me."

She mused, "There are so many fun ones happening right now. And I think it all stemmed from that tweet. I don’t even know if it’s real." But fans of Discord, rejoice. It seems as though the rumors of her disqualification were just the online rumor mill running overtime, and she's still in the show.

Article continues below advertisement

It took Discord a long time to get to 'RuPaul's Drag Race.'

And that's doubly good for Discord, because it took her a long time to finally make it on stage at RuPaul's Drag Race. In an interview with Tampa's Creative Loafing, Discord mused that she's always loved "challenging authority."

Article continues below advertisement

After years of trying to make it on the show, she had settled nicely into a cocktail bar in St. Petersburg, Fla., when she got the call that she would be appearing on Season 18. She called her invitation to the show “very validating.” She added, “I’ve always been my biggest fan, but at some point you question yourself, like, am I delusional?”