'RPDR' Star Mistress Shares the Triumph of Her 200-lb. Weight Loss — Here's How She Did It

Mistress is rightfully proud of her weight loss, but some people are skeptical of how she achieved it.

When a public figure goes through a major weight loss transformation, it's impossible to slide it under the radar. People notice, and they want to talk about it. Whether or not they have kind things to say is another matter entirely, but it's definitely something that people enjoy buzzing about.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress Isabelle Brooks, aka "Mistress," took to social media in July 2025 to share her triumphant weight loss, explaining how she did it. But the reactions to her 200-pound transformation weren't all positive. Here's what she had to say and how people reacted to her explanation.

'RPDR' star Mistress has shared how she managed her impressive weight loss.

Mistress has always been a bit of a controversial fan favorite. With a personality that's bigger than life and the curves to match, she has drawn fans and detractors alike as she strutted her stuff on RuPaul's Drag Race, showing out fearlessly against competitors. Which is why people were so surprised to learn that she had shed around 200 pounds between 2023 and 2025. She took to Instagram to explain her journey.

She began by explaining, "I’ve lost nearly 200 pounds in a year and a half. That’s so crazy to say. For a year straight, I’ve gone to the gym nearly every. Single. Day. Even when I’m dog tired on the road, after the gigs. For a year straight, I’ve logged everything that has gone in my mouth."

She added, "Many people have their speculations on what I did to get here; like it has to be surgery, medicine, or something extreme. However, the truth is quite simple. … if you want something … just get off your a-- and go get it."

Mistress also acknowledged that her transformation has been more than physical. She mused, "This journey/transformation is more than just the physical. It has been a lesson in forgiveness, patience, determination and evolution." Although her story is inspiring and encouraging, some people are skeptical.

Support for Mistress's weight loss has been a little mixed.

There are many supportive comments on her social media. RPDR performer Phoenix wrote, "Congratulations! You should be so proud of yourself. The body may have changed, but the terrorizing everyone in sight remains HEAVY." Tessa T wrote, "Yes, Mistress Barbell Brooks!" While Trinity cheered, "Congrats to you on your journey to feeling a better you."

However, many people have expressed skepticism about how she lost weight, promoting the rumor that she used weight loss drugs. One fan wrote, "Now let’s be truthful and spill some real teaaaaaa. You are definitely not the gym type at all. Now let’s get real with each other." Another added, "Because she's known for her honesty," with an eyeroll emoji.

So, did Mistress lose weight with medication or through traditional methods? Ultimately, weight loss is hard, even if you use tools like medication and surgery.

