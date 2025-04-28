‘Rupaul’s Drag Race’ Star Jiggly Caliente’s Leg Was Amputated Before She Died — Here’s Why Jiggly Caliente's family said she suffered a "severe health setback" in the last month of her life. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 28 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When a contestant joins RuPaul's Drag Race, the goal is to be fabulous, talented, and, most of all, memorable. Season 4 contestant Jiggly Caliente had all of the attributes, as seen during her time on the show and later as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines. Jiggly was known for her vibrant personality, heartfelt performances, and for always being OK with RuPaul saying, "Can I call you Jiggly?"

Her dedication to LGBTQ+ activism was also something she became known for through the years. Sadly, Jiggly's legacy ended far too soon. On April 27, 2025, Jiggly's family announced she died at the age of 44 after suffering a "serious health setback.” The health setback included the performer losing most of her right leg. Here's everything to know about Jiggly's prognosis and cause of death.

Why did 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jiggly Caliente lose her leg?

Several days before Jiggly, real name Bianca Castro-Arabejo, died, her family took to her Instagram account to share that her leg had been amputated. In the post, they explained the amputation was due to a "severe infection" that resulted in her being hospitalized and losing most of her right leg. At the time, the family said Jiggly wouldn't be participating in any upcoming performances or her judge spot on RuPaul's Drag Race Philippines, noting her "recovery will be extensive."

"We kindly ask for privacy for Bianca and her family as they navigate this difficult journey together," the family wrote in the post's caption. "While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels."

Jiggly received an outpouring of support by many of her fans and peers, including her fellow Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen and Nina Bo'nina Brown who offered her well wishes on her recovery. "Jiggly I love you so much," Bob the Drag Queen wrote. "You always keep it so real. A true diva. Heal up sis."

"We don't talk all time, and there’s nothing I can say to ease your pain, your anxiety, your hurt, your sorrow," Nina said. "But I just had to message regardless and say I'm sorry this has happened to u. Life is so unfair, it's so random, yes, it could be worse, thank god you’re still here, but that doesn’t make a loss of most of a limb any better, something that's been a part of u since birth. But hopefully, over time, time will heal your physical and mental wounds."

What was Jiggly Caliente's cause of death?

Three days after Jiggly's family announced the news of her amputation, they released another statement with a devastating update. The family confirmed on April 27 that she "passed away peacefully" while surrounded by her family and friends. The family didn't reveal the cause of Jiggly's death. Instead, they chose to focus on the life she lived and how her presence would be missed.

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity," the family wrote. "She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world." "Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light," they continued. "Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this… pic.twitter.com/wkDXQKfwoy — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 27, 2025