Season 10 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Brings a Gag-Worthy Lineup of Guest Judges

Guess what, divas? Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has officially arrived, so grab your snacks and sashay your way to the couch to root for those fierce queens!

But wait — ahead of the season premiere, the reality competition show spilled the tea on its celebrity guest judges for Season 10, and honey, it's a total star-studded lineup! Check out the full list below.

Source: Paramount Plus (L-R) Ice Spice, Colman Domingo, and Sarah Michelle Gellar are guest judges!

Season 10 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' boasts a stellar lineup of guest judges!

Hold on to your wigs, queens, because Season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is coming in hot! This milestone season is snatching wigs left and right with eighteen fierce queens — the largest cast in the franchise's history — all competing for the crown, the glory, and a jaw-dropping $200,000 cash prize.

But as if the queens weren't already serving looks, drama, charisma, uniqueness, and talent, the celebrity guest judges this season are a whole buffet of star power! Joining the fabulous judging panel of Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Ts Madison, and the ever-fashionable Law Roach are some major A-list names ready to strut into the spotlight.

Source: Paramount Chappell Roan and Kate Beckinsale are guest judges on Season 10 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.'

Let's talk about the gag-worthy guest judges who've already graced us with their presence! In the first two episodes, which dropped on Paramount Plus on Friday, May 9, 2025, none other than rap princess Ice Spice and Oscar-nominated powerhouse Colman Domingo served face and fierce critiques as they took their place at the judges' table.

Fortunately, the #icon train keeps on rolling! Also joining the judges' table this season is multitalented choreographer and director Adam Shankman, best known for judging So You Think You Can Dance and directing musicals like Hairspray and Disenchanted.

Serving elegance and edge, English actress Kate Beckinsale will be popping in, along with the oh-so fabulous actresses Mayan Lopez, Devery Jacobs, and the slay queen herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. The stakes are high this time around, and the guest judge lineup just keeps getting more legendary!

Source: Paramount Plus

Add to the mix nightlife legend and style icon Susanne Bartsch, and the ever-talented choreographer and director Jamal Sims, who's no stranger to the beloved Drag Race universe. These two popular faces are sure to bring the perfect blend of glam, grit, and high production realness to the show!

And just when you thought it couldn't get any more sickening, get ready for a pop of pink perfection! Rising star Chappell Roan, known for her drag-inspired style and the queer anthem "Pink Pony Club," is stepping into the spotlight. With her deep love of drag culture, she's bound to be a judge who gets it.