Straight Drag Queen Maddy Morphosis Allegedly Quit 'RPDR All Stars' Season 10

Source: Instagram Nicole Paige Brooks and Maddy Morphosis

Despite signing an NDA, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 contestant Nicole Paige Brooks was spilling the tea on Instagram Live — and revealed that one "heterosexual" drag queen left before filming began.

In the video, which quickly went viral among RPDR fans, Nicole dished on Maddy Morphosis's — who was the show's first heterosexual male contestant — exit and which drag queen was brought in to replace her.

Nicole Paige Brooks spilled about Maddy Morphosis, who was supposed to appear in Season 10 of 'All Stars.'

While doing her makeup on Instagram Live, Nicole, who originally appeared on Season 2 of RPDR, shared some behind-the-scenes secrets about All Stars Season 10, and while she didn't share the drag queen's name, it was pretty obvious who she was talking about. "When we got to the hotel, girl, she was not there," Nicole shared before adding, "Should I say the name? I don't know, will I get in trouble?"

Clearly not worried about the NDA, Nicole continued, "They said, this drag queen, who is also heterosexual, is not going to be here, so this is the person who's going to be here. They were on Season 17." Well, there is only one "heterosexual" drag queen in RPDR her-story, and that is Maddy Morphosis, who also hosts the “Give It To Me Straight” podcast.

As for who will replace her, the only queen from Season 17 on All Stars Season 10 is Lydia B Kollins. Mystery solved.

Fans were shocked Maddy Morphosis dropped out of All Stars Season 10.

While Maddy has not commented on Nicole's IG Live confession, fans flooded her comment section and shared their disappointment in her not returning for Season 10, which will feature 18 contestants in a bracket tournament format for the first time. When Maddy appeared in RPDR Season 14, she placed 10th and won the Golden Boot Award for having the worst look of the season, so All Stars would have been a great chance for redemption.

"I'm very curious about why Maddy declined All Stars 10," one person wrote before another fan added, "I don’t blame Maddie. Almost half the cast is going to be eliminated before the season even starts. Not worth it." A third chimed in, "Maddy is getting married and didn't want to commit the time and money to Drag Race instead. Allegedly."

Source: Instagram Maddy with her partner Liza.

There is some truth to the last comment. Maddy and their partner Liza, who was also a drag performer, got engaged in December 2024. "There's always been some reaction from people when they find out I was straight, but it was always just kind of like, 'Oh, you are? OK cool.' There was never any issue, no one ever said anything, and I've done shows, pageants all over the place," Maddy told Out in 2022.