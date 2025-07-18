The ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ S10 Winner Has Fans Wondering if the Show Is Rigged The winner's $200,000 prize likely makes up for all of the backlash she's received. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 18 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@gingerminj

The RuPaul's Drag Race universe provides many of its outlandish queens a chance to come out on top, no pun intended. Every year, RuPaul and Co. gather fan favorite drag stars to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. The series is just as popular as its predecessor and can cause just as much discourse among fans.

During All Stars 10, nine queens emerged victorious from their three bracketed groups, though only eight of them made it to the finale. After a spicy competition, one queen wanted it more than the rest. Here's what to know about the RPDR All Stars 10 winner and why the diva's win wasn't celebrated by all.

Who was the 'Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars 10' winner?

RPDR 10 crowned its winner on July 17, 2025. During the competition, the eight remaining hopefuls were Kerri Colby, Mistress Isabel Brooks, Aja, Bosco, Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, and Lydia B Kollins. Kerri won the wild card spot over Mistress Isabel to lip sync for her life against her seven competitors. But, in a surprise twist, Ru had the finalists participate in a "Rate-A-Queen" challenge, where they rated the All Stars based on who they believed was their biggest competition.

The intense battle resulted in Ginger Minj facing off against Jorgeous. They lip-synced The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men" as the rest of the competitors and judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews, watched in amazement. After the battle, Ginger was crowned the All Stars winner of the $200,000 cash prize and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. The win came after she had previously competed four other times in Drag Race Season 7, All Stars 2, and 6 before returning for All Stars 10.

'RPDR' fans questioned if producers set up Ginger's win.

Ginger's RPDR win wasn't well-received by viewers watching All Stars 10. Following her victory, multiple fans wondered if the decision was based on "favoritism" for the longtime Drag Race contestant. Several commenters on X (formerly Twitter), even accused Drag Race's producers of rigging the final lip sync battle to work in Ginger's favor.

"Seriously, I hope RuPaul loses every possible Emmy next season, and I truly feel like All Stars has reached its limit," one fan commented. "Blatant rigging and favoritism, a total disrespect towards fans. I hope I never see Ginger Minj on my TV again." "Ginger Minj winning #AllStars10 over Jorgeous somehow feels exactly like when Tr*mp won the presidency over Kamala…….." another shared.

Many fans also noted that, in their eyes, Ginger had lost all of her previous lip sync battles and didn't even deserve the chance to compete in the final battle. The champ seemingly responded to the noise regarding her win with a cheeky X post. "Is something going on today? I haven’t heard anything," Ginger wrote. Despite the "we were robbed" feelings some RPDR winners may have, no one can deny her historic moment.

According to Remezcla, she made history as the first LatinX contestant to win All Stars and enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Ru also shared that, for him, there was no better choice for a winner. "Since we first met her, Ginger Minj has been the epitome of Drag Race excellence," he said during the finale. "And now she has the crown to prove it! May her star power continue to light up the world."

He continued: “And to her formidable and thrilling competitors, thank you for allowing us to fall even more deeply in love with each and every one of you. Long live the queens, and long live the Tournament of All Stars.”