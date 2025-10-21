Drag Queen Bosco Gets Engaged to Long-Time Partner Blake — Here's What We Know About Him "And with all that, I got the best friend I could ever ask for, the best partner I could ever ask for." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 21 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @cowboysnclubs

When RuPaul's Drag Race crowned Ginger Minj the winner of Season 10 of All Stars, no one was as disappointed as fans of Bosco, whom they felt deserved the big "W." But that hasn't held Bosco down for long.

Article continues below advertisement

The RPDR drag queen recently got the biggest "W," announcing her engagement on social media on Oct. 19, 2025. Bosco said "yes" to long-time partner Blake, and the RPDR world is shook — in the best way possible. Here's what we know about Blake and why their engagement was the soul of romance.

Article continues below advertisement

What do we know about the drag queen Bosco's partner? His name is Blake.

During Season 14 of RPDR, Bosco came out as transgender. But Bosco was already in love with the man she would eventually agree to marry: Blake.

While Bosco is sequins, glamor, and glitz, Blake is cowboy hats, horses, and all the outdoorsy stuff. They seem like an unusual match, but the way they glow when they're together proves that opposites attract. Blake frequently wears cowboy gear and sports a rugged beard. It's unclear what his job is, but he's obviously a professional Prince Charming because the duo's engagement scene was a moment to remember.

Article continues below advertisement

According to People, the two were dating for nearly six years before Blake popped the big question, and the way he did it was straight out of a romance novel.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake and Bosco's engagement was straight out of a fairytale.

While Bosco was on stage making a GrindHaus performance on Oct. 18, Blake stood up in front of the crowd and opened his heart for the world to see as he professed his love for Bosco.

He began, "Our story started six years ago at a queer bar, and it was me being a timid boy on the side of the stage. We looked very different back then. The following years brought a lot of the hard stuff, starting with me completely fumbling when you asked me to be your boyfriend."

Article continues below advertisement

Behind Blake, a video carousel of their memories together was playing. He continued, "And then we went into me finishing college, pandemic, mom dying, and then reality TV. And with all that, I got the best friend I could ever ask for, the best partner I could ever ask for. I feel like it became full circle tonight to ask you to spend the rest of your life with me.”

Blake got down on one knee and popped the question as the words, "Will You Marry Me?" appeared on the screen behind him. An emotional Bosco accepted, and the crowd erupted in cheers as the couple kissed.

Article continues below advertisement